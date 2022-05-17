Princeton returns to girls soccer sectional

It’s back to sectionals for the Princeton girls soccer team.
The Tigresses (17-7) will face a familiar foe when they face No. 1 Rockford Christian (15-1) at 5 p.m. tonight in the Hinckley Sectional. PHS edged the Royals 4-3 to win the Oregon Sectional crown last year.
Both teams won big in their own regional championships.
The Tigresses bombed Genoa-Kingston 6-0 to win their own regional Friday while host Rockford Christian downed Winnebago 6-1.
The Princeton-Rockford Christian winner advances to Friday’s sectional finals between Wednesday’s winner between No. 1 Rock Island Alleman (15-2-1) and No. 2 Byron (17-3-1).