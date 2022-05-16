May 16, 2022
Prep Sports

Illinois Valley Track & Field records

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede's Bret Dannis (left) holds the all-time Illinois Valley records in both hurdles events. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Here’s a look at the all-time Illinois Valley Track & Field records, including schools in the BCR, NewsTribune and Times coverage area.

KEYS: * stands for times winning state championships

m stands for Manual Times; f stands for fully automatic

RecordBoysEventGirlsRecord
189-1*Greg Groat (Princeton)-1991Discus*Tracy Stroyan (Mendota)-1982141-8
60-10 1/2Kyle Jakubek (Ottawa)-1997Shot put**Tricia Weygand (Ottawa)-199346-2
24-0 1/2Nate Norman (Princeton)-1998Long jumpNakeita Kessling (Henry)-202219-5
46-5 3/4Chad Lambert (L-P)-1995Triple jump*Kendall Rush (Hall)-200939-3 1/4
6-10 1/4***Lonnie Hewitt (Western)-1977High jumpTessa Holland (FC)-20145-7
17-2**Logan Pflibsen (Streator)-2010Pole vault*Maddy Smith (Ottawa)-201911-9
10.4*D.J. Glynn (Hall)-1998
*Steve Safranski (PC)-1975		100mAlyssa Hancock (L-P)-200211.92
21.5Walter Moton (Streator)-2004200mAlyssa Hancock (L-P)-200224.86
48.44*D.J. Glynn (Hall)-1999400m*Alisa Baron (BV)-200855.66
1:53.3Pat Hodge (Princeton)-1976800m**Rachel Hickey (L-P)-20182:10.70
4:11.9*Tom Swan (Princeton)-19681600mRachel Hickey (L-P)-20184:56.54
9:10.86**Troy Maddux (Wood)-19853200mRachel Hickey (L-P)-201811:06.86
13.93**Bret Dannis (St. Bede)-2017110/100 HHLindsey Homfeldt (Marq)-200514.89
37.66*Bret Dannis (St. Bede)-2017300 IH*Lindsey Homfeldt (Marq)-200544.34
42.74*Hall (S. Brust, A. Buchanon, D. Soldati, M. Walk)-20194 x 100*BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb)-201849.78
1:29.4Ottawa (A. Haase, P. Mann, R. Nevins, S. Langley)-19964 x 200BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb)-20181:45.48
3:21.8Prin (D. Stocking, E. Eckhoff, P. Hodge, J. Timberlake)-19754 x 400L-P (E. Happ, J. Bernardoni, L. Rimes, R. Hickey)-20164:01.01
7:53.4Prin (R. Ellis, B. Miller, C. Martin, S. Arch)-19784 x 800L-P (M. Ossola, E. Happ, A. Heagy, R. Hickey)-20189:29.06
800 medley relayTiskilwa (C. Zabransky, C. Polson, E. Gorman, L. Suarez)-19841:50.8