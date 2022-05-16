Here’s a look at the all-time Illinois Valley Track & Field records, including schools in the BCR, NewsTribune and Times coverage area.
KEYS: * stands for times winning state championships
m stands for Manual Times; f stands for fully automatic
|Record
|Boys
|Event
|Girls
|Record
|189-1
|*Greg Groat (Princeton)-1991
|Discus
|*Tracy Stroyan (Mendota)-1982
|141-8
|60-10 1/2
|Kyle Jakubek (Ottawa)-1997
|Shot put
|**Tricia Weygand (Ottawa)-1993
|46-2
|24-0 1/2
|Nate Norman (Princeton)-1998
|Long jump
|Nakeita Kessling (Henry)-2022
|19-5
|46-5 3/4
|Chad Lambert (L-P)-1995
|Triple jump
|*Kendall Rush (Hall)-2009
|39-3 1/4
|6-10 1/4
|***Lonnie Hewitt (Western)-1977
|High jump
|Tessa Holland (FC)-2014
|5-7
|17-2
|**Logan Pflibsen (Streator)-2010
|Pole vault
|*Maddy Smith (Ottawa)-2019
|11-9
|10.4
|*D.J. Glynn (Hall)-1998
*Steve Safranski (PC)-1975
|100m
|Alyssa Hancock (L-P)-2002
|11.92
|21.5
|Walter Moton (Streator)-2004
|200m
|Alyssa Hancock (L-P)-2002
|24.86
|48.44
|*D.J. Glynn (Hall)-1999
|400m
|*Alisa Baron (BV)-2008
|55.66
|1:53.3
|Pat Hodge (Princeton)-1976
|800m
|**Rachel Hickey (L-P)-2018
|2:10.70
|4:11.9
|*Tom Swan (Princeton)-1968
|1600m
|Rachel Hickey (L-P)-2018
|4:56.54
|9:10.86
|**Troy Maddux (Wood)-1985
|3200m
|Rachel Hickey (L-P)-2018
|11:06.86
|13.93
|**Bret Dannis (St. Bede)-2017
|110/100 HH
|Lindsey Homfeldt (Marq)-2005
|14.89
|37.66
|*Bret Dannis (St. Bede)-2017
|300 IH
|*Lindsey Homfeldt (Marq)-2005
|44.34
|42.74
|*Hall (S. Brust, A. Buchanon, D. Soldati, M. Walk)-2019
|4 x 100
|*BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb)-2018
|49.78
|1:29.4
|Ottawa (A. Haase, P. Mann, R. Nevins, S. Langley)-1996
|4 x 200
|BV (M. Endress, C. Konneck, M. Bohm, K. Kolb)-2018
|1:45.48
|3:21.8
|Prin (D. Stocking, E. Eckhoff, P. Hodge, J. Timberlake)-1975
|4 x 400
|L-P (E. Happ, J. Bernardoni, L. Rimes, R. Hickey)-2016
|4:01.01
|7:53.4
|Prin (R. Ellis, B. Miller, C. Martin, S. Arch)-1978
|4 x 800
|L-P (M. Ossola, E. Happ, A. Heagy, R. Hickey)-2018
|9:29.06
|800 medley relay
|Tiskilwa (C. Zabransky, C. Polson, E. Gorman, L. Suarez)-1984
|1:50.8