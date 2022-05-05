Update: Princeton paired with defending state softball champ Rockridge

If Princeton is to win their second regional softball championship, it will have to go through the defending state champ to get.
PHS (14-3) faces a probable regional showdown with undefeated Rockridge, the defending state champ and No. 1 ranked in 2A. Rockridge (20-0) is the No. 1 seed and regional host in the sub-sectional and Princeton is No. 4.
The Tigresses will face No. 6 Riverdale on Wednesday, May 18, looking to avenge last year’s semifinal loss. Rockridge awaits the winner between No. 9 Mercer County and No. 10 Orion, and with wins, PHS and the Rockets would meet for the championship on Friday, May 20.
Princeton and Rockridge were scheduled to meet this season, but were rained out and did not reschedule a make-up.
No. 7 Bureau Valley (10-10) will host No. 8 Mendota (8-9) while No. 11 Hall (0-17) will play at No. 5 Kewanee, the regional host, on Monday, May 16.
In 1A, regional host St. Bede (14-3) drew the No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional, awaiting the winner between No. 8 Amboy and No. 7 Henry for a Tuesday, May 17 date. No. 5 Putnam County (9-6) will host No. 11 Midland on May 16.
Baseball
No. 6 Princeton (5-6) is a Class 2A regional host in the sub-sectional, hosting No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown on May 16. No. 2 Hall will get their winner in May 17 semifinals. In the other semifinal, No. 5 Bureau Valley meets No. 3 Riverdale on Thursday, May 19.
No. 1 Orion (17-5), which beat Hall last week, heads the regional hosted by No. 7 Sherrard (7-8), which includes No. 4 Kewanee.
No. 8 St. Bede (5-14) will host No. 10 Earlville in the Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional on May 16. The host Crusaders are the No. 1 seed. No. 2 Putnam County was shipped to the Class 1A Somonauk Regional.
Girls soccer
No. 1 Alleman and No. 4 Princeton are both hosting regionals, so a variance from the normal pairings will apply. Oregon is the No. 3 seed, Indian Creek No. 4, Mendota No. 7 and DePue-Hall No. 8 in the eight-team field.