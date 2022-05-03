May 03, 2022
Prep Sports

Princeton paired with defending state champ Rockridge

By Kevin Hieronymus
The Princeton Tigresses opened the 2022 softball season with a 5-0 win over Newark Thursday at Little Siberia.

The Princeton Tigresses drew the No. 4 seed and likely regional pairing with defending state champ Rockridge (20-0). (Mike Vaughn)

If Princeton is to win their second regional softball championship, it will have to go through the defending state champ to get.

Though official pairings have not been released, PHS (14-3) faces a probable regional showdown with undefeated Rockridge, the defending state champ and No. 1 ranked in 2A. Rockridge (20-0) is the No. 1 seed in the Tremont sub-sectional B and Princeton is No. 4. Those seeds are routinely paired together.

Princeton and Rockridge were scheduled to meet this season, but were rained out and did not reschedule a make-up.

No. 5 Kewanee (15-6) is the other regional host, which would draw No. 2 Erie-Prophetstown (12-1) and No. 3 Sherrard (11-5), which previously beat PHS. No. 7 Bureau Valley (9-10), No. 8 Mendota (9-8) and No. 11 Hall (0-15) will be likely headed to Kewanee also.

In 1A, regional host St. Bede (13-3) drew the No. 1 seed in the Williamsfield sub-sectional B. No. 5 Putnam County (9-6), No. 7 Henry (7-12) and No. 8 Amboy figures to join the Bruins with No. 2 Newman (10-5) and No. 3 Annawan-Wethersfield (10-15) going to the regional hosted by No. 6 Princeville.

Baseball

No. 6 Princeton (5-6) is Class 2A regional host in the Knoxville sub-sectional A. Those likely to join the Tigers are No. 2 Hall (14-5) and No. 5 Bureau Valley (11-7). No. 1 Orion (17-5), which beat Hall last week, will get send to the regional hosted by No. 7 Sherrard (7-8)

St. Bede (5-14) drew the No. 8 seed in the Elgin Harvest Academy sub-sectional A with Putnam County the No. 2. Both No. 1 Ottawa Marquette (21-2) and No. 4 Somonauk are regional hosts, so they will have to be split.

Girls soccer

No. 1 Alleman and No. 4 Princeton are both hosting regionals, so a variance from the normal pairings will apply. Oregon is the No. 3 seed, Indian Creek No. 4, Mendota No. 7 and DePue-Hall No. 8 in the eight-team field.