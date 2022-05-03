Notebook: Blumhorst brothers named as head coaches at DePue, LaMoille

DePue and LaMoille high schools have turned to a set of brothers to fill their head boys basketball vacancies.
Trae Blumhorst has been named as the new head coach for the Little Giants, to succeed Charlie Klinefelter, who resigned. Blumhorst teaches at DePue.
LaMoille has turned to Chance Blumhorst to take over as the Lions head coach succeeding Kenny Shrimplin. Blumhorst has coached freshmen boys basketball at St. Bede and girls basketball at LaSalle Lincoln, where he teaches.
Their father, Brian, had a longtime coaching career at Polo, Annawan and Mendota high schools.
Softball signings
Bureau Valley senior Tyra Sayler will sign to play softball with Sauk Valley on Wednesday.
St. Bede senior Katelyn Kobilsek recently signed to play softball for Bryant and Stratton College in Milwaukee.
Three Rivers girls
The Three Rivers Conference girls track & field track meet will be held at Bureau Valley High School Thursday starting at 4 p.m.