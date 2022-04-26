Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley topple rival Princeton

PRINCETON – The Bureau Valley Storm got big hits from Carter Salisbury and Logan Johnson and solid pitching from ace Sam Rouse at Prather Field on Monday.
They also took advantage of four Princeton errors, nine walks, two hit batsmen and scored two runs on wild pitches on the way to a 13-3 win over rival Princeton in Three Rivers Conference East Division play.
“We had some really big two-strike hits from Carter Salisbury and Logan Johnson,” BV coach Ryan Schisler said. “Those were kind of critical turning points for us to knock those guys in with a couple outs. We’ve needed that from our older guys that have been here before, and they’ve been delivering for us. That was good to see.”
The Storm (9-6) got a four-run rally started with two outs in the top of the fourth. Bryson Smith singled and scored on a wild pitch and Ethan Freeman walked and scored on a passed ball.
Salisbury followed a walk to Cooper Balensiefen and a hit by pitch on Justin Kopp with a two-run single to right off Tiger starter Ean Compton to put the Storm up 4-0.
Salisbury was happy to come through in the clutch.
“It was nice. It was close a game at that point. To get that and increase the lead was definitely nice,” he said.
Bureau Valley added three runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seven innings to break the game open.
A leadoff double by Brock Foster followed by two players reaching by error, one on a walk and another on a hit by pitch that led to three runs in the fifth.
Logan Johnson followed a leadoff single by Wright in the sixth and a walk to Rouse by driving both in with a single to left after each stole a base. Johnson scored on a wild pitch by reliever Wyatt Baker and a dropped throw at the plate to make it 10-3.
The first two batters in the seventh, Kopp and Salisbury, reached via errors. Kopp scored on a wild pitch and Salisbury came home on a hit by Foster. An RBI groundout by Rouse brought home Wright, who walked and stole second.
Rouse (6-1) went the distance for the second straight outing, scattering six hits and striking out nine, including two Ks in the seventh.
“Sam’s been a bulldog all year,” Schisler said. “He finished off his first complete game of his career and goes back and does it fewer pitches today. We’re really able to depend on him on the mound for us.”
Salisbury said the Storm know they’re always in good hands with Rouse pitching.
“You get extra confidence when that kid steps on the mound,” he said. “He did a heck of a job. Every game he does. Works hard in practice. Proud of him.”
Compton had a rough time getting a feel on the mound on a chilly night, walking six and hitting two batters. He left after the first three batters reached in the fifth, the last on a walk.
“Ean was off tonight. That is very rare,” PHS coach Wick Warren said. “Their pitcher only walked one and struck out nine, so hats off to him.
“We have to regroup and prepare for the playoffs.”
The Tigers (4-5, 3-3) scored two runs in the fourth to close within 3-2. Ryan Brucker singled and Ean Compton doubled and both scored on Matt Lucas’ double to left.
Compton doubled again in the sixth and scored on a RBI hit by Jordan Reinhardt.
PHS loaded the bases in the seventh with a hit by Baker, a walk by Augie Christiansen and a hit by pitch to Brucker but couldn’t plate any as Rouse ended the game with a strikeout.
While it’s nice to beat a rival like Princeton, Salisbury said the Storm have to come prepared to do it again when the teams meet again Thursday in Manlius.
“It’s big, but we want the win on Thursday, too,” he said. “We beat Kewanee last week, but we didn’t get it done the second game. We’re going to have more focus that second game trying to beat them twice.”