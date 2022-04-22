Notebook: PHS’ Mckenzie Hecht named honorable mention all-state basketball

Mckenzie Hecht has taken her last shot, but more honors are coming in for the BCR Basketball Player of the Year.
The Princeton High School senior has received honorable mention All-State honors by the Champaign News Gazette, it was announced Thursday. She was recognized among the top 180 players in the state.
The Gazette, which has named its All-State team for 45 years, lists 15 girls to the first team, 15 to the second team and a Special Mention 50 in addition to its Honorable Mention 100.
Hecht led the Tigresses to their first conference championship and a 19-3 record, the third most wins in school history. She averaged 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.7 assists, receiving unanimous Three RIvers East All-Conference honors.
Geneseo senior Kammie Ludwig, who became the Leafs’ all-time leading scorer, made the Gazette’s First Team All-State.
EK/PA dedication
The St. Bede baseball team will host the EK/PA press box dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday. The press box is built in memory of the late Bruins team captain, Evan Knoblauch, who passed away July 10, 2019, from Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
Knoblauch is forever remembered for his character, determination, leadership, courage and spirit.
Bruins coach Bill Booker said Evan will “have the best seat in the house.”
The Bruins are scheduled to play Putnam County at 2:30 p.m. That game will be the second of the day for the Panthers, who are hosting Princeton at 10:30 a.m. in Granville before making the trip across the river.
Princeton, St. Bede to host regionals
Postseason assignments for regional baseball and softball have been announced by the IHSA. Princeton (baseball) and St. Bede (softball) will serve as regional hosts.
Princeton will play host to a Class 2A baseball regional in the Knoxville sub-sectional A. Other teams in the field include Bureau Valley, Kewanee, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge and regional host Sherrard.
St. Bede was assigned to the Class 1A Elgin baseball sub-sectional A along with Putnam County and regional hosts Ottawa and Marquette and Somonauk.
In softball, state-ranked St. Bede will host a Class 1A regional in the Williamsville sub-sectional B, which includes Amboy, Annawan-Wethersfield, Henry, Midland, Newman and Putnam County. Princeville is the other regional host.
Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton have been assigned to the Class 2A Tremont softball sub-sectional B along with Three Rivers rival Kewanee and Rockridge, the regional hosts, and Erie-Prophetstown, Mendota, Orion and Sherrard. Rockridge (15-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state.