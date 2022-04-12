Max Bryant’s arm, Kyler Lapp’s bat lift Hall past Princeton

The Hall Red Devils had a score to even with the rival Princeton Tigers and Max Bryant and Kyler Lapp were more than happy to oblige.
Lapp had two RBI hits and Bryant, a sophomore right-hander, went the distance with a three-hit shutout as the Red Devils walked away with a 2-0 Three Rivers Conference East Division victory to avenge last week’s 5-2 loss at the hands of the Tigers.
“Lapper came through with a couple big hits. He was big behind the plate. But it all starts with Max on the mound. He was incredibly efficient and did a great job for us,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “He seems like he’s all knees and elbows coming at you anyway and then when he throws a little spin in there, it’s hard for them to pick up.
“Couple jam shots. He made a nice play fielding his position. Ten strikeouts, which left 11 plays for us to make and we were able to make them.”
Bryant allowed only singles to freshman first baseman Jordan Reinhardt in the third, junior shortstop Ryan Brucker in the fourth and senior left fielder Matt Lucas in the fifth, keeping the Tigers off balanced with a big-breaking curveball. He struck out 10 and walked two.
“It was a good day. Defense did the job and it was a good win,” Bryant said.
Bryant said his curveball helped against the Tigers batters, “especially with Compton, because I know he can hit the ball pretty well. I’ve been working with my curveball quite a bit and it was good to get him out on that.”
Compton, the Tigers’ starter, got himself in trouble when he hit Hall’s Gabe Lucas with a pitch to lead off the top of the third. Lucas stole second and Lapp brought him home with a RBI rip to right field to make it 1-0.
Hall (6-2, 3-1 TRC East) threatened again in the fourth when Drake Garland hit a one-out double and stole third. Compton struck out Plym with a 2-3 assist by catcher Ace Christiansen on a pitch in the dirt, and caught Bryant looking to end the threat.
Another hit by pitch, this one with one out in the fifth, got Compton in trouble again. Hall center fielder Mac Resetich took the free base and then stole second. Lapp delivered once again with a RBI hit to left to put Hall up 2-0.
Compton hit another batter, Hall designated hitter Riley Coble, and walked the next, Ashton Pecher, but struck out Dominic Guerrini to escape further damage.
Princeton (2-2, 1-1) had its best chance off Bryant in the seventh inning when Compton and Danny Cihocki drew one-out walks to put the tying runs on base. Bryant got Lucas swinging on a curveball and retired Reinhardt on a soft liner that shortstop Ethan Pym snagged to end the game.
“We gave up four hits. We only got three hits. So it was good pitching on both sides because there were no errors,” PHS coach Wick Warren said. “Early on, I thought we had some chances and just didn’t get the hit when we needed it. So hats off to that young guy. He did a good job.”
“We just didn’t attack like we’ve been attacking. It was a tough loss.”
Lapp (2 for 4) and Garland (2 for 3) had the only Hall hits off Princeton’s Compton (5 innings, 8 strikeouts) and Ryan Brucker (2 innings, 1 strikeout).
“We’re not going to be the offensive juggernauts we were in years past. Have to be Johnny on the Spot and take advantage of any situations that we have,” Keegan said. “Lapper got a couple big ones for us tonight. Somewhere down the road, maybe somebody else does.”
• Notes: Both teams are back in action on the road Tuesday with the Tigers at Kewanee and the Red Devils at Mendota. Both will return home Thursday against the same opponents.