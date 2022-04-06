Senior Spotlight>Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda (Hall High School)

Name: Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda.

School: Hall High School.

Date/place of birth: Feb. 27, 2004/Chicago.

Hometown: Dalzell.

Family: Mom, Sammie Valadez-Castaneda; Dad, Mario Valadez-Castaneda; Sister, Jamie Valadez-Castaneda.

Sports/activities: Band (violin and bass drum), Envirothon, Track, Scholastic Bowl.

Nickname(s): Jazz, Jas.

Favorite sport and why: Track, because I am competing with myself and the satisfaction for me comes every time I improve my throwing distance.

Favorite food and where to get it: Dipped Italian Beef with hot gardinara from Portillos or Al’s Beef.

Likes: Warm weather, board games, movies.

Dislikes: Long lines, shopping, and calculus.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My throwing Coach Jerry, because he is always there to pint out the little things. Coach (Nick) Hanck is also great because he is very supportive and when Jerry is not here, he tries to give the best pointers that he can.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents and grandparents, because they have shaped me to be the person I am today. They exemplify everything I want and am striving to be. They are always there to support me or my sister and go the extra mile even in their busy lives.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Duncan Robinson.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why:

1. Malala Yousafzai - I enjoyed her book and would like to go further in depth about her story

2. Ruth Bader Ginsburg - She was a female Supreme Court Justice and I want to know how that effected her decisions and the adversity she faced.

3. Sonia Sotomayor - Another Supreme Court Justice, but I want to know how race has effected her and the adversity she has had.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Grandfather, because he knows a lot of random knowledge and I feel he could get us out of any situation.

Jasmine Valadez-Castaneda

The last song I listened to: “Chaotic” by Tate McRae.

People would be surprised to know: I play the bass drum in matching band and then switch to violin in concert band which is a little strange in terms of the definition of band.

I stay home to watch: Yellowstone.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Text my family.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My dad. He has a not so funny and sarcastic humor that is my favorite.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: That I was a smart and hardworking kid.

Most embarrassing moment: Almost falling in the discus and shot put rings multiple times.

Most unforgettable moment: Anytime I get a personal best it just replaces the last memory.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Attend a Miami Heat Game and meet Duncan Robinson and Max Strus.

What I would like to do in life: Go to Business School for accounting or supply chain management. Then maybe go to law school. My dream job is a Supreme Court Justice.

Three words that best describe myself: Honest, loyal, hardworking.