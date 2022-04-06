Roundup: Princeton tennis tops Coal City

The Princeton Tigers won both singles matches and took two of three doubles to defeat the Coal City 4-1 in boys tennis play Tuesday at PHS.
Singles winners were Tyson Phillips (6-1, 6-1) and Nolan Mallery (6-1, 6-3). PHS wins in doubles came from Matthew Sims and Niklas Schneider (6-3, 6-0) and Ben Anderson and Josh Orwig (6-0, 6-2).
The Tigers also beat Newman 3-2 on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 19, Plano 3: The Princeton Tigresses brought their big bats to Plano Tuesday, scoring 19 runs on 14 hits on the way to a win over the host Reapers in a game called after three innings.
The Tigresses scored five runs in the first, four in the second and went out with a bang with 10 in the third to go up 19-1.
Katie Bates and Abby Peterson each had three hits, including a double and three RBIs. Libby Boyles added two hits, belting a home run with three RBIs. Also for PHS, Kelsea Klingenberg had two hits and a RBI while Hannah Muehlschlegel drove in two runs with one hit.
Muehlschlegel stepped into the circle, pitching two innings for the win.
St. Bede 15, El Paso-Gridley 1 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt blasted a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs Tuesday to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in El Paso.
Madelyn Torrance doubled, scored two runs and had a pair of RBIs for St. Bede (6-0), while Addie Bontz was 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBIs.
Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle, giving up one earned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Princeton: Princeton won 11 events Tuesday for 88 points to sweep a home triangular over Streator (59) and Putnam County (20).
Princeton’s Keegan Fogarty, Drew Harp, Ethan Thompson and Teegan Davis won the 4x100-meter relay in 44.72 and the 4x800 relay in 1:35.04.
Fogarty also won the 100 (10.89) and the 200 (22.45), Harp also won the shot put (46- 10¼), Thompson won the long jump (18-10) and Davis also won the high jump (6-4).
Putnam County had second-place finishes from Wyatt Grimshaw in the 800 and Deacon Cwikla in the 400.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Chillicothe: Princeton won five events with five seconds in finishing second in a quadrangular Tuesday.
Peoria Richwoods was first with 103 points followed by PHS (77), IVC (43) and Hall (9 1/2).
Lexi Bohms won the 3200 (13:32.45) as well as the 300 hurdles (57.15). Other winners for PHS were Miyah Fox in the 100H (16.96), Devin Dever in the 1600m (6:20.26) and Morgan Richards in the discus (89-6).
Jenna Loftus gained seconds in the high jump (4-6) and 3200 (14:07.22. Fox took second in the 200 (27.93) as did Morgan Foes in the shot put (29-9). The PHS 4 x 800 relay of Kiana Brokaw, Hope Crouch, Paige Jesse and Dever ran down second in 11:59.54.
At Forreston: Elly Jones and Lauren Althaus each won multiple events Tuesday as the Amboy co-op finished second in a triangular.
Forreston won with 100 points followed by the Clippers (50) and South Beloit (3).
Jones won the 100-meter hurdles (16.88 seconds), 300 hurdles (54.43), the long jump (14-9 3/4) and the triple jump (33-4).
Althaus won the 200 (29.12) and the 400 (1:10.57).