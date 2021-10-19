PCA wins Malden Invitational

Princeton Christian Academy won the Malden Invitational over the weekend, defeating Malden, Neponset and Ohio. Team members are (front row, from left) Santiago Slevin, Brayden Bickett, Joel Odell, Garret Matznick, Kellen Wall, Ethan Berlin and Sheperd Bayer; and (back row) coach Justin Bullington, Trustin Crew, Michael Glass, Jake Harris, Gus Anderson, Eli Berlin and coach Curtis Odell . (Photo contributed )

Princeton Christian Academy went 3-0 to win the Malden Invitational basketball tournament Saturday.

The Eagles beat Neponset 50-10, Malden 26-9 and Ohio 31-6.

The host Musketeers beat Ohio 22-3 and Neponset 19-15 for second place while Neponset beat Ohio 25-9 for third.

Selected to the all-tournament team were Garrett Matznick and Eli Berlin of PCA, Konner Cain of Malden and Adiel Arjon and Rafael Palma of Neponset.

Boys selected to the Malden Invitational All-Tournament team are Rafael Palma (from let) and Adiel Arjon of Neponset, Eli Berlin of PCA and Konner Cain of Malden. Not Pictured: Garrett Matznick of PCA. (Photo contributed )

Malden won the cheerleading competition, with Ohio second.

All-American cheerleaders were Kiyrra Morris and Danika Burden of Malden and Jillian Anderson and Mazey Sterling of Ohio.