PCA wins Malden Invitational

Princeton Christian Academy went 3-0 to win the Malden Invitational basketball tournament Saturday.
The Eagles beat Neponset 50-10, Malden 26-9 and Ohio 31-6.
The host Musketeers beat Ohio 22-3 and Neponset 19-15 for second place while Neponset beat Ohio 25-9 for third.
Selected to the all-tournament team were Garrett Matznick and Eli Berlin of PCA, Konner Cain of Malden and Adiel Arjon and Rafael Palma of Neponset.
Malden won the cheerleading competition, with Ohio second.
All-American cheerleaders were Kiyrra Morris and Danika Burden of Malden and Jillian Anderson and Mazey Sterling of Ohio.