Senior Spotlight: Grace Maschmann, St. Bede Academy

Name: Grace Maschmann.

School: Saint Bede Academy.

Date/place of birth: April 20, 2004/Spring Valley.

Hometown: Peru.

Family: Scott Maschmann (dad), Jennifer Maschmann (mom) Sam Maschmann (older brother, 19), Jack Maschmann (younger brother, 14).

Sports/activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Ambassador, Heritage Club, Lectio Divina, Eucharistic Minister, Bass Fishing.

Favorite sport and why: Volleyball, because it is very team oriented, there isn’t any hard, physical contact, and there is so much energy in the gym when a kill or ace is made.

Favorite food and where to get it: Pizza from Marchelloni’s.

Likes: Sports, being around my friends and family, listening to music, being outside.

Dislikes: Rainy days, being sick, bad storms, pickles, cold weather, itchy sweaters.

Grace Maschmann

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My 15u travel volleyball coach, Amy Bell. I was a year younger than the rest of my teammates, but she never gave up on me. While our team that season had many ups and downs, she taught us how to persevere and put our best foot forward. She was my earliest influence on my athletic career and I think back to her before every game.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My Mom has been my role model since I can remember. She has always been able to balance her stressful job, her family, and her social life. She pushes me to be the best I can every day and never forgets to tell me how proud she is of me.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Kane Brown.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Abraham Lincoln - he was an intelligent influential speaker who was very motivated to do good. Rosa Parks - she stood up for herself and women’s rights and didn’t let anyone get in the way of her achieving her dreams. Elvis Presley - he was a phenomenal artist who was passionate about his work.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone.

The last song I listened to: “Want It Again” by Thomas Rhett.

People would be surprised to know: I fell down the stairs and broke my toe.

I stay home to watch: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Get my favorite snack and hype myself up with music

The funniest person I’ve ever met (why?): My grandpa, because he has a sarcastic sense of humor that will never fail to but a smile on my face.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I was a driven, hard working student who never settled for anything other than greatness. I always put my best foot forward and never backed down from a challenge.

Most embarrassing moment: Falling on my face during a race in 7th grade

Most unforgettable moment: The latest pitch of the Softball State Tournament in 2019 and receiving our third-place medals.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Playing volleyball for team USA.

What I would like to do in life: Become a cardiologist.

Three words that best describe myself: Hard-working, intelligent, responsible