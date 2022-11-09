November 08, 2022
2022 Election: Eggers bests Benavidez for Bureau County Clerk

Eggers leads Benavidez with a vote total of 8,536 to 3,943 with 100% precincts reporting

By Jayce Eustice
Incumbent Matthew Eggers and Challenger Dylan Benavidez squared off in front of a crowd of approximately 50 people to address matters regarding the duties of the office.

Incumbent Matthew Eggers and Challenger Dylan Benavidez faced off for the office of Bureau County Clerk and Recorder. (Image created by Shaw Media)

Unofficial Bureau County election results show Incumbent Matthew Eggers (R) with a lead over Challenger Dylan Benavidez (D) with a vote count of 8,536 to 3,943 with 100% of precincts reporting.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Eggers was elected to his first term as Bureau County clerk and recorder in 2018, succeeding long-time clerk Kami Hieronymus. He is lifelong Bureau County resident that graduated from Princeton High School in 2002 and lives in Princeton.

During Eggers first term as Bureau County Clerk, he stated that he oversaw new, up-to-date software installation for the records department and said that a goal of his is to improve the pay structure for his staff.