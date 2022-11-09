2022 Election: Eggers bests Benavidez for Bureau County Clerk

Unofficial Bureau County election results show Incumbent Matthew Eggers (R) with a lead over Challenger Dylan Benavidez (D) with a vote count of 8,536 to 3,943 with 100% of precincts reporting.

All vote totals are considered unofficial and are created from monitoring local county election results.

Eggers was elected to his first term as Bureau County clerk and recorder in 2018, succeeding long-time clerk Kami Hieronymus. He is lifelong Bureau County resident that graduated from Princeton High School in 2002 and lives in Princeton.

During Eggers first term as Bureau County Clerk, he stated that he oversaw new, up-to-date software installation for the records department and said that a goal of his is to improve the pay structure for his staff.