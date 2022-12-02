Festival 56 in Princeton to present Michigan MOMsemble Holiday Special Dec. 9 and 10

Festival 56 will present a Michigan MOMsemble Holiday Special at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Grace Theater, located at 316 South Main Street in Princeton.

The Michigan MOMsemble will present, “I saw mommy freaking out about Christmas” featuring Festival 56′s own Laura Brigham.

This holiday show is designed for all ages and for both men and women to identify with this tribute to parenthood.

The Arts Midwest GIG Fund has provided generous funding for this show, allowing the Princeton Theater Group to create a buy one, get one event.

BOGO codes: B1G1, B2G2 and B3G3 must be entered at checkout. Patron is responsible for ticket fees at the time of purchase. These codes can be used when purchasing tickets online. Any ticket amount over six tickets when using the codes, must be placed through the Festival 56 box office.

Tickets are $25 and available online at festival56.com or by calling the box office at 815-879-5656.

This production is sponsored by Catching Joy Midwifery LLC, Catching Joy Home Birth LLC, Collective Family Health, Kendra Poole, NP and Angela Reidner, CNM. This project is funded in part by a grant from the “Arts Midwest GIG Fund,” The National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council.