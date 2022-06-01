Princeton Community Band to kick off 18th season with June 5 concert

The Princeton Community Band will kick off its 18th season at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, with a concert in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Featured in the concert will be soprano soloist Kori Suarez of Peru. Suarez will be singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “We Kiss in a Shadow” from the musical “The King and I.”

Also included in the concert are a variety of musical pieces including “John Williams in Concert,” “A Galop to End All Galops,” “The Cowboys,” “Gospel John,” a tribute to Dick Clark called “Rock, Roll and Remember” and several other selections.

The concert is free and all donations are gratefully accepted. Lawn chairs are suggested and the organization requests that its audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments are available. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the west entrance.