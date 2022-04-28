Festival 56 in Princeton offers paid apprentice program for local high school students

Festival 56 will be offering a chance for up to four high school students and this year’s graduates to work as paid apprentices with the resident professional company in various aspects of theatre production.

This program is made possible through federal funds and sponsored by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.

Over 8 weeks, each high school student will be assigned to work in one or more of the following areas: scenic design, technical direction, costume design, directing, lighting and sound design, production and stage management and public relations.

Apprentices will work a minimum of 15 hours per week at a wage of $12 an hour and will have the opportunity to enter into a mentorship with one of the company’s professional artists.

Apprentices will also have the opportunity to volunteer additional time in one or more areas of theatre production. Applicants must be available to work for an 8 week period between June 5 – August 1.

To apply, submit a cover letter, including contact information, stating previous experience, goals relating to future studies or a career in the theatre arts at the college or professional level and a personal artistic statement.

Letters may be mailed to the theater at 316 S. Main, Princeton, IL 61356, dropped off at the box office or emailed to learningstage@festival56.com with the subject, “Apprentice.”

Applications should be received by 5 p.m. on May 13.

Following a review of the applicants, those moving on to the next level will be interviewed. One letter of recommendation will be required from a teacher or artistic mentor.

The Illinois Child Labor Law regulates the employment of minors under the age of 16 years and requires all minors to have employment certificates.

Required Procedures For Teens under 16.

Visit www.festival56.com for more information.