Prairie Arts Council welcomes Dave Taylor’s “A Funky Folk Art Exhibit” for the month of May

The Prairie Arts Council will welcome Dave Taylor and “A Funky Folk Art Exhibition” to the PAC gallery for the month of May.

“I consider myself an Artist Alchemist,” Taylor said. “In other words, I am an artist who transforms or creates my pieces through a seemingly magical process.”

The opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 6 and the gallery will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through May 29. The gallery is located at 24 Park Ave. East in Princeton.

“While my creative process and subject matter has changed over the past 22 years, a few things have remained consistent in my art,” Taylor said. “I always try to put a smile on your face with each piece, make it affordable, and create it so that owners will want to pass it down through many generations.”

Taylor will have over 40 new pieces, which he has created in the past few years. Most have never been seen in the area.

Visitors will see most of his pieces fall in one of three types of mediums: cut paper collages, cut can collages or mosaics, and wood assemblages.

“Funky Folk Art can be a puzzling style, but once you see my work you will know exactly what it is. Colorful, eclectic, different and desirable come to mind,” Taylor said. “I also feel it is important for folks to know how important the creative process is for me as an artist.”

Much of his work is created from reclaimed and found objects. Most of the items are wall art with a few shelf pieces. Visitors will find his art has lots of color, detail and is eclectic.

“I really just love the process of creating my art, learning from my mistakes, and sharing with others,” Taylor said. “I am so fortunate that while creating my art, I have an opportunity to express my creativity, have a method for relaxation and time to spend in my own thoughts.”

Taylor is looking forward to the event and is excited to have the opportunity to share his art with everyone.

Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Princeton Closet.