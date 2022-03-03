Sectional finals: IHSA boys basketball postseason update - updated March 2, 2022

Class 1A Streator Woodland Sectional
Tuesday: (1) Yorkville Christian 83, (3) Chicago CICS/Ellison 39
Wednesday: (3) Putnam County 56, (1) Chicago Fenger 46
Friday: Championship - (1) Yorkville Christian 81, (3) Putnam County 47
Class 1A Pecatonica Sectional
Tuesday: (1) Scales Mound 60, (3) Pecatonica 57
Wednesday: (5) Sterling Newman 57, (1) South Beloit 38
Friday: Championship - (1) Scales Mound 62, (5) Sterling Newman 49
Abingdon 1A Abingdon Sectional
Tuesday: (1) Peoria Christian 57, (5) Lewistown 48
Wednesday: (1) Augusta SE 51, (2) Monmouth United 35
Friday: Championship - (1) Augusta SE 43, (1) Peoria Christian 34
Class 1A DeKalb Supersectional
Monday: (1) Scales Mound (36-2) vs. (4) Marshall, 7
Class 1A Carbondale Supersectional
Monday: (2) Macon Meridian (28-7) vs. (1) Steeleville (28-6), 7
Class 1A Jacksonville Supersectional
Monday: (1) Augusta SE vs. (1) Liberty, 7
Class 1A Normal Supersectional
Monday: (1) Yorkville Christian (22-13) vs. (5) Lexington (24-12), 7
Class 2A Mendota Sectional
Tuesday: (1) Farmington 65, (3) Princeton 56
Wednesday: (3) Rockridge 55, (1) Eureka 48
Friday: Championship - (3) Rockridge 47, (1) Farmington 30
Class 2A Marengo Sectional
Friday: Championship -(1) Rockford Lutheran 56, (3) Rockford Christian 47
Class 2A Mendota Sectional
Class 2A Stanford Olympia Sectional
Friday: Championship - (3) Bloomington Central Catholic 57, (3) Quincy Notre Dame 52
Class 2A Carterville Sectional
Friday: Championship - (2) Nashville 47, (1) Breese Central 45
Class 2A Chicago Julian Sectional
Friday: Championship - Chicago Leo 73, Chicago CICS/Longwood 53
Class 2A North Lawndale Sectional
Friday: Championship - (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep 64, (1) Chicago Clark 48
Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional
Friday: Championship - (2) Monticello 51, (1) El Paso-Gridley 46
Class 2A Flora Sectional
Friday: Championship - (1) Teutopolis 56, (2) Mt. Carmel 35
Class 2A Sterling Supersectional
Monday: (3) Rockridge (25-6) vs. (1) Rockford Lutheran (27-6), 7
Class 2A Carbondale Supersectional
Monday: (2) Nashville (23-4) vs. (1) Teutopolis (26-7), 7
Class 2A Joliet Central Supersectional
Monday: (1) Chicago Leo (25-4) vs. (1) Chicago DePaul College Prep, 7
Class 2A Springfield Supersectional
Monday: (2) Monticello (29-3) vs. (3) Bloomington Central Catholic (20-15), 7