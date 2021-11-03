Bureau County births announced: Nov. 3, 2021

Sadie Geraldine Quinn

Bryce and Amber (Huffaker) Quinn of Ottawa are the parents of a daughter, Sadie Geraldine, born Oct. 12 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Jack and Linda Huffaker of Seatonville. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Laurie Quinn of Ladd. Great-grandparents are Jim and Juanita Tarrence of Princeton.

Santana Hoffman

Sam and Victoria (Pembleton) Hoffman of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Santana, born Oct. 16 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are John and Jennifer Pembleton of Princeton. Paternal grandparent is James Hoffman of Rock Falls.

Rylie Marie Pelszynski

Joe and Emily (Hardin) Pelszynski of LaSalle are the parents of a daughter, Rylie Marie, born Oct. 21 at St. Margaret’s Health - Peru. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 17 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Don and Lisa Hardin of Spring Valley. Paternal grandparent is Judith Pelszynski of LaSalle. Great-grandparents are Don and Nancy Hardin of Spring Valley, and Harold and Helen Pettit of Spring Valley.

Julian Eric Cortez

Crystal Quintana and Eric Cortez of DePue are the parents of a son, Julian Eric, born Oct. 23 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Ruben and Luz Maria Quintana of DePue. Paternal grandparent is Enrique Cortez of DePue.

Raya Layne Bopes

Josh and Heather (Nambo) Bopes of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Raya Layne, born Oct. 27 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 10 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 21 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one sister, Riley Jean. Maternal grandparent is Magdaleno Nambo of Ladd. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Ambi Bopes Princeton. Great-grandparents are Wayne and Marilyn Bopes of Princeton.