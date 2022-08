Alasdair James Long

Jacob Long and Jeannette Philhower of Dixon are the parents of a son, Alasdair James, born Oct. 16 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. Grandparents are Dave and Cheryl Philhower of Ohio, Ill., Jim Long of Kaneville and Debbie Long of DeKalb.