Jackson James Chase

Kyle and Jessica (Kaszynski) Chase of Peru are the parents of a son, Jackson James, born Sept. 24 at St. Margaret’s Health - Peru. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are James and Denise Kaszynski of Oglesby. Paternal grandparents are James and Jennifer Chase of Ohio, Ill. Great-grandparents are Carol Ratliff of Princeton and Jan Martin of Princeton.