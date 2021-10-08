Births Announced in Bureau County: Oct. 8, 2021

Braelyn Gray Pezanoski

Brad and Jessie (Ladzinski) Pezanoski of LaSalle are the parents of a daughter, Braelyn Gray, born Sept. 12 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one sister, Brynlee, 1 1/2. Maternal grandparents are Tom and Angela Ladzinski of Peru. Paternal grandparents are Bill Pezanoski of LaSalle and Cathie Pezanoski of Ottawa. Great-grandparents are Catherine Pezanoski, Herb and Phyllis Kiesewetter, and Donald Ladzinski.

Dominic William Sommer

Ryan (Franklin) and Kharyn Sommer of Granville are the parents of a son, Dominic William, born Sept. 20 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches in length. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Livia, 3, and Sienna, 1. Maternal grandparents are Bill and Amy Sommer of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Gerald Franklin of LaSalle and Debra Ringenberg of Oglesby. Great-grandparents are Robert Hash of Ottawa, Tess Harju of Spring Valley, and Eleanor Franklin of Lawrenceville, Ga.

Jammie Lynn Jilderda

Cody and Tiffany Jilderda of Wyanet are the parents of a daughter, Jammie Lynn, born Sept. 23 St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Grandparents are Kay and Jeff Jilderda of Ohio, Ill. Great-grandparents are Alice and Lewis Starker of Princeton.

Zeke Mitchell Zemanek

Mitch and Johnna (Schultz) Zemanek of Utica are the parents of a son, Zeke Mitchell, born Sept. 26 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are John and Toni Schultz of Spring Valley. Paternal grandparents are Darla and Scott Zemanek of Hennepin. Great-grandparents are Judy Claggett of Spring Valley, Landy Flees of Granville, and Vic and Dolly Zemanek of Oglesby.

Salem-Jasper Lee Soto

Jade Faletti and Jose Soto of Spring Valley are the parents of a son, Salem-Jasper Lee, born Sept. 28 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Tracy Tyler of Spring Valley and Paul Faletti of Peru.

Thomas Wayne Tracey

Sean and Sarah (Schneider) Tracey of Princeton are the parents of a son, Thomas Wayne, born Sept. 30 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. He was welcomed home by three sisters, Rose, 6, Sadie, 4, and Tinley, 20 months. Maternal grandparents are David and Jennifer Schneider of Lincoln, Ill. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Rita Tracey of Princeton. Great-grandparents are Glenda Embry, Wayne Haas and Mary Jo Tracey.