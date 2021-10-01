Births Announced for Bureau County: October 1, 2021

Madison Shevlin

Kyle and Christy (Williams) Shevlin of Spring Valley are the parents of a daughter, Madison, born Aug. 5 at St. Margaret’s Health - Peru. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one brother, Hudson, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Candy Williams of New Port Richey, Fla., and Harold and Beth Everson of Wyanet. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Sarah Shevlin of Peru, and Marsha and Rodney Perez of Peru. Great-grandparents are Geneva and the late Leon Everson of LaSalle, Don and Jackie Shevlin of Peru, Kathy and the late Dennis Frederick of Oglesby, Dena and the late Sam Williams of Lacon, and Jim and Pam Arnould of Ottawa.

Isa Margaret Clark

Zachary and Sarah (Peterson) Clark of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Isa Margaret, born Sept. 17 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are the late Alvy and Sharon Peterson. Paternal grandparents are Gary “Poke” and Margaret “Peggy” Clark of Princeton. Great-grandparents are Margaret and Jack Heslin of Chesterton, Ind., and Anita Dunn of Walnut.