Births announced in Bureau County for Sept. 15, 2021

Autumn Leigh Dickey

David and April (Miller) Dickey of LaMoille are the parents of a daughter, Autumn Leigh, born Aug. 24 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Ralph and Angie Faber of Wyanet. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Aimee Dickey of Arlington.

Landon Kyle Johnson

Kyle and Tiffany (Litherland) Johnson of Sheffield are the parents of a son, Landon Kyle, born Sept. 7 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Isabel, 6, and Eleanor, 2. Maternal grandparents are Lyle and Vicki Litherland of Sheffield. Paternal grandparents are the late Stanley and Barbara Johnson of Sheffield. Great-grandparents are Roger and Charlotte Nielsen of Sheffield.

Aria Seibert

Danielle Seibert of Hennepin is the parent of a daughter, Aria, born Aug. 29 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches in length. Grandparents are Sandy and Mike Raffety of Hennepin, and Dennis and Linda Seibert of Spring Valley. Great-grandparent is Jack Morgan of Hennepin.

Harper Elizabeth Swanson

Jacob and Ariel (Pozzi) Swanson of Princeton are the parents of a daughter, Harper Elizabeth, born Sept. 2 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 17 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Richard and Cari Pozzi of Princeton. Paternal grandparents are Sheri and Jim Tollefson of Sandwich, and Mark and Julie Swanson of Princeton. Great-grandparents are Janis and Dave Doty of Ohio, Hosey and Elaine Mitchell of Princeton, Richard and Jackie Pozzi of Tiskilwa, and Mary and Mel Hooper of Princeton.

Edwin Lee Templeton

Micheal Templeton Jr. and Hannah (Bonnell) Templeton of Cherry are the parents of a son, Edwin Lee, born Sept. 2 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Derek Bonnell and Amy Bonnell of Bureau Junction. Paternal grandparents are Michael Templeton Sr. and Lisa Templeton of Lostant. Great-grandparents are David Pangrcic and Vicki Pangrcic of Peru, and Annette Bonnell and Larry Bonnell of Spring Valley.