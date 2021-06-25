Births Announced in Bureau County: June 25, 2021

Charles Jeffrey Harris

Jaxon and Hailey Harris of Princeton are the parents of a son, Charles Jeffrey, born May 24 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches in length. He was welcomed home by one brother, Hagen. Maternal grandparents are Adam and Erica Rabe. Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Holly Harris. Great-grandparents are Jim and Mary Lynn May.

Delta Jane Kramer

Mark and Taryn (Steele) Kramer of Spring Valley are the parents of a daughter, Delta Jane, born May 28 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. She was welcomed home by one brother, Elijah Scott Kramer, 13 months. Maternal grandparents are Shane and Cindy Carr of Henry, and Matt and Laurie Steele of Ottawa. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Millie Kramer, and Sue Kramer. Great-grandparents are Donna Klein of Henry and Florence Steele of Lacon. Great-great-grandparent is Betty Miles of Henry.

Olive Marjorie Grote

Ashley (Sudaj) Grote and Nathan Grote of Peru are the parents of a daughter, Olive Marjorie, born May 29 at St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Donald and Marjorie Sudaj of Oglesby. Paternal grandparent is Nancy Grote of Mendota.