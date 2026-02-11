Illinois Valley churches announce Lenten schedule

Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle announced a series of ecumenical Lenten programs with churches in the Illinois Valley. (iStock/)

Trinity United Church of Christ in La Salle announced a series of ecumenical Lenten programs with churches in the Illinois Valley.

Ash Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Cherry United Church of Christ. Pastor Betty Delgado will preach.

The first Lenten service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Grace United Methodist Church, La Salle. The Rev. Lee Iseley will preach.

The second service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in Zion United Church of Christ, Peru. The Rev. Ron McNeil will preach.

The third service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Spring Valley United Church of Christ. Pastor Karen Karczewski will preach.

The fourth service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in Waltham Presbyterian Church. Pastor Alex Garncarz will preach.

The fifth service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the La Salle Congregational Church. The Rev. Kathie Luke will preach

Good Friday services will be at noon in DePue United Church of Christ. Pastor Jon Graham will preach.