Four new additions made to the Bureau County 1,000-Point Club this season

Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing became one of four new 1,000-point scorers this season including LaMoille seniors Tyler Billhorn and Brayden Klein and Princeton junior Keighley Davis. Hulsing is the ninth Storm to hit the 1,000th-point mark, ranked No. 6 with 1,210 career points. (Scott Anderson)

There’s been four new additions to the Bureau County 1,000-point club during the 2024-25 basketball season.

LaMoille seniors Tyler Billhorn (1,233) and Brayden Klein (1,051) became the eighth and ninth 1,000-point scorers in school history, the first pair from the same class.

Princeton junior Keighley Davis joined the 1000-point club, becoming the sixth 1,000-point scorer in program history, now at 1,157. She is also the fourth family member, following her father, Spencer (1,429), uncle, Luke (1,735), and brother, Teegan (1,181).

Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing was the ninth Storm to hit the 1,000th-point mark, ranked No. 6 with 1,210 career points.

Around the Illinois Valley, senior Kaitlyn Anderson (1,158) became the fifth 1,000-point girls scorer at Henry-Senachwine while seniors Connor Dodge (1,151) and Nick Plesko (1,130) became the first pair of 1,000-point boys scorers from the same class at Streator Woodland.

Amboy senior Eddie Jones (1,192) and Ottawa senior Marlie Orlandi (1,027) also joined the club.

In Bureau County, we have grandfathers and grandsons (Bill Anderson/Lance Harris of Ohio and Dick Kauffman of Sheffield/Parker Neuhalfen of BV); fathers and sons (Tom/Luke Dobrich of DePue), dads and daughters (Jeremy/Lexi Loftus of Ohio, Bill/Tammy Lind of Walnut and Spencer and Keighley Davis) and brothers like the Suarezes (Randy, Mike, Brian) and Talbots (Gene and Don) of DePue.

All together, I’ve come up with 175 1,000-point scorers (140 boys, 35 girls) from Bureau County schools from the past to present. DePue heads the list with 21 (all boys) followed by Princeton (13/6) with 19 and Hall (12/6) with 18.

Here’s a look at the Bureau County 1,000-point club, including the seven existing schools and ones who have closed Her doors, plus some schools around the Illinois Valley and beyond.

Bureau Valley (14)

Boys (9): Parker Neuhalfen (2012-15) 2,228; Reuben Slock (1997-2001) 1,771; Phil Endress (1999-2002) 1,463; Kale Barnett (2016-19) 1,399; Tommy Johnston (2012-15) 1,253; Landon Hulsing (2022-25) 1,210; Nate Paup (2016-18) 1,143; Carter Salisbury (2019-22) 1,103, Luke Davis (1995-97) 1,100. Note: Davis also scored 635 points at Manlius.

Girls (5): Saige Barnett (2015-19) 1,426; Bethany Ellis (1996-98) 1,284; Christen Hurley (2014-18) 1,199; Melanie Thompson (2007-10) 1,147; Kate Salisbury (2021-24) 1,037. Note: Ellis also scored 31 points at Walnut for a career total of 1,135.

First cousins, Saige Barnett (left) and Parker Neuhalfen are the all-time leading scorers for Bureau Valley High School. (Photo provided)

DePue (22)

Boys (22): Ron Zagar (1953-56) 2,515; Ron Marroquin (1980-83) 1,767; Randy Suarez (1982-85) 1,448; Gene Talbot (1947-51) 1,378; Justin Barnes (1995-98) 1,268; Jose Lopez (2006-09) 1,241; Mike Suarez (1987-91) 1,194; Don Talbot (1950-53) 1,193; Rafa Puga (2015-18) 1,179; Eddie Moreno (2018); Luke Dobrich (1992-96) 1,151; Johnny Saechao (2006-09) 1,127; Joe Garcia (1943-47) 1,116; Eddie Moreno (2005-18) 1,079; Eric Bryant, Sr. (1963-66) 1,078; Jim Mickel (1957-60) 1,054; Tom Dobrich (1962-65) 1,050; Robert Allen (1998-01) 1,033; Brian Suarez (1976-78) 1,027; Tony Garcia (1971-74) 1,026; Andres Moreno (2019-22) 1,017; Rick Resetich (1979-81) 1,012.

Girls: None.

Hall (18)

Boys (12): Shawn Jeppson (1994-98) 1,829; Mac Resetich (2019-23) 1,348; Brett Fanning (2011-14) 1,238; Rollie Himes (1972-75) 1,209; Derek Zeman (1985-88) 1,176; Trez Rybarczyk 1,166; Jeff Sebben (1977-80) 1,149; Harold Meek (1944-46) 1,124; Korby Kasperski (2004-08) 1,101; Ryan Peterson (1989-92) 1,079; Ray Mack (1956-58) 1,066; Ken Meek (1950-52) 1,017.

Girls (6): Kailey Klein (2002-06) 2,486; Hanah Hart (2017-21) 1,434; Hunter Galassi (2013-17) 1,330; McKenna Christiansen (2021-24) 1,299; Jen Andes (2004-08) 1,265; Jacyln Kain (2009-12) 1,173.

Kailey Klein

LaMoille (12)

Boys (9): Roger Weller (1951-55) 1,785; Tyler Billhorn (2022-25) 1,233; Jim Hild (1964-67) 1,145; Phillip Stuepfert (1988-91) 1,070; Rich Wheeler (1966-69) 1,053; Brayden Klein (2022-25) 1,051; Jesse Monroe (2006-09) 1,050; Matt Shevokas (1991-95) 1,003; Josh Gross 1,000 (Note: not all of Gross’s stats were available.

Girls (3): Nigel Geuther (1999-2003) 1,440; Shiela Browning (2011-14) 1,034; Kim Scully (1985-88) 1,027.

Ohio (16)

Boys (15): Brad Bickett (1982-86) 2,177; Brian Piper (1987-91) 2,132; Lance Harris (1982-86) 1,936; Shane Phillips (1989-93) 1,865; Todd Etheridge (1985-89) 1,649; Bill Anderson (1940-44) 1,454; Larry Rickert (1958-61) 1,453; Tony Tompkins (1989-93) 1,433; Jim Brandau (1972-76) 1,421; Justin Farrell (1998-02) 1,375; Nick Miller (1995-98) 1,190; Steve Etheridge (1981-84) 1,144; Jeremy Loftus (1988-92) 1,117; Dave Etheridge (1954-57) 1,065; Paul Swanson (2005-09) 1,015.

Girls (1): Lexi Loftus (2014-18) 2,029.

There have been 15 Ohio boys score more than 1,000-career points, including Bulldog greats Todd Etheridge (from left), Ike Beers, Steve Etheridge and Brad Bickett. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Princeton (19)

Boys (13): Noah LaPorte (2022-25) 1,655; Grady Thompson (2020-23) 1,468, Joe Ruklick (1953-55) 1,306; Gary White (1963-66) 1,298; Vern Magnuson(1956-59) 1,234; Teegan Davis (2020-23) 1,181; John Rumley (1976-79) 1,179; Matt McDonald (1989-92) 1,140; Rick Larson (1966-69) 1,077; Bill Howard (1956-60) 1,026; Rick Allen (1968-70) 1,017; Jamie Reinhardt (2018-21) 1,010; Roger Angel (1959-62) 1,009.

Girls (6): Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99) 1,506; Brooke Jensen (2003-07) 1,283; Anna Murray (2014-18) 1,169; Keighley Davis (2022-26) 1,157; Tina Forth (1988-91) 1,029; Jasmine Kunkel (2009-12) 1,002.

Tiah Romagnoli (PHS '99) (BCR file photo)

St. Bede (15)

Boys (11): Paul Hart (2018-20, 21-22) 1,811; J.A. Happ (1998-01) 1,459; Gerry Lorenzi (1988-91) 1,409; Alec Schwab (2008-11) 1,377; Joe Perona (1982-86) 1,199; Mike Andreoni (1999-2002) 1,162; Roger Kowalski (1951-54) 1,136; Jackson Funfsinn (2015-18) 1,169; Jarrett Olson (2012-15) 1,119; Paul Bernabei (1961-65) 1,073, Jim Story 1,000.

Girls (4): Katie Carls (2003-06) 1,471; Maria Lorenzi (1990-94) 1,453; Taleah Sanford (2001-04) 1,132; Ali Bosnich (2021-24) 1,054.

Now let’s turn to some Bureau County and other area schools that have closed their doors, but their memories live on. Many schools never had girls basketball.

Buda (2): Charlie Moretz (1953-56) 2,224; Richard Giles (1952-55) 1,070.

Bureau Township (5): Dick Milles (1951-55) 1,577; Gene Johnson (1954-58) 1,325; Ron Lorenzon (1956-58) 1,192; Terry Carlson (1958-60) 1,149; Paul Schwartzentraub (1957-59) 1,064.

Malden (4): Brian Blumhorst (1977-81) 1,498; Mike Farley (1958-61) 1,374; Dave Gustafson (1974-77) 1,298; Ross Pinter (1972) 1,100.

Manlius (6)

Boys (5): Greg Berry (1960-64) 1,552; Spencer Davis (1989-93) 1,429; Sam Johnson (1961-64) 1,164; Norm Berry (1954-57) 1,138; Ron Kerchner (1971-74) 1,061.

Girls (1): Angel Jaggers (1985-89) 1,405.

Mineral (2): Bill Baird (1949-52) 1,249; Oris Miller (‘60) 1,013.

Neponset (12)

Boys (6): Roger Cannon (1962-66) 1,809; Dave Mueller (1974-77) 1,298; Jack Williams (1966-69) 1,232; Roger Pratt (1971-74) 1,179; Don Verbout (1966-69) 1,123; Harold Roush (1952-56) 1,045.

Roger Cannon, Neponset High School, 1966 (BCR file photo)

Girls (6): Jolene Bair (1989-93) 1,989; Kim Hansen (1988-92) 1,530; Rachael Weeks (1990-94) 1,370; Kathy Milnes (1986-89) 1,297; Karen Hechtner (1985-88) 1,197; Lisa Laub (1978-82) 1,039.

Sheffield (1): Dick Kaufman (1958-61) 1,078.

Tiskilwa (9): Tom Schertz (1979-83) 1,891; Chuck Sash (1955-58) 1,592; Bob Prusator Jr. (1975-79) 1,407; Steve Friel (1971-75) 1,342; Todd Prusator (1978-81) 1,323; Jim Sterling (1961-64) 1,247; Jim Nevitt (1955-58) 1,171; Tom Ringenberg 1,096; Tony Allen (1989-92) 1,066.

Walnut (7)

Boys (6): Pat McCarthy (1951-54) 1,551; Harold Bohm (1949-52) 1,357; Ken Terbush (1980-83) 1,356; Bill Lind (1963-66) 1,227; Brett Thompson (1989-92) 1,087; Al Lickart (1970-73) 1,009.

Girls (1): Tammy Lind (1988-92) 1,126.

Western (4)

Boys (3): Ryan Younggren (1989-92) 1,385; Chad Specht (’93) 1,204; John Behrends (1962-65) 1,170.

Girls (1): Megan Lanham (1988-92) 1,141.

Wyanet (4): Tim Burress (1982-85) 1,438; Dick Hamrick (1953-55) 1,176; Craig Baker (1970-74) 1,077; Rich Puyear (1958-61) 1,035

And how about some area schools, past and present:

Amboy (12)

Boys (8): Jaron McCracken (1994-97) 2,256; Jim Mason (1970-73) 1,569; Joe Bothe (1975-77) 1,324; Tyson Powers (2009-13) 1,218; Eddie Jones (2022-25) 1,192; Chris Payne (1989-91) 1,043; John Bothe (1982-85) 1,018; Derek Lovgren (2003-07) 1,013.

Girls (4): 1. Delaney Wilhelm (2013-17) 1,376; Abi Payne 1,293; Mallory Powers (2021) 1,139; Paige Lovgren (2005-08) 1,039.

Annawan (26)

Boys (14): Tanner Carlson (2005-08) 2,045; Owen Landwehr (2014-18) 1,751; Jody Junis (1986) 1,585; Jason Celus (1988-91) 1,486; Julian Samuels (2017-20) 1,486; Dan Hogeboom (1966-68) 1,347; Scott Coppejans (1982-86) 1,268; Bob VanKerrbroeck (1963-66) 1,234; Alex Landwehr (2013-16) 1,218; Alex Coppejans (2006-09) 1,194; Jim Gish (1969-72) 1,167; Ben Buresh (2015-18) 1,123; Dave Douglass (1968-71) 1,086; Steve Eilers (1964-68) 1,061

Girls (12): Celina VanHyfte (2011-14) 2,492; Jayde VanHyfte (2014-18) 2,342; Kelly Buresh (2007-10) 2,205; Morgan VanHyfte (2012-15) 1,711; Bella VanOpdorp (2022-25) 1,675; Allison Dynes (2004-07) 1,624; Luanne Robinson (1984-87) 1,267; Keagan Rico (2017-20) 1,178; Jordan Jackson (2009-12) 1,079; Aron Jackson (2005-08) 1,033; Lisa Robinson (1975-78) 1,002

Bradford (5): Mike Shipley (1991-95) 1,984; Joey Shipley (1996-2000) 1,853; David Klump (1967-70) 1,407; Collin Endress (1989-93) 1,319; Bill Greenwood (1970-74) 1,147.

Dixon (21)

Boys (13): Darius Harrington (2025) 1,826; Beau Bailey (2019) 1781; Jacob Gaither (2018-22) 1,559; Cal Jarrett (2015) 1,392; Isaiah Roby (2012-16) 1,326; Shawn Bock (2001-05) 1,247; Dave Keeley (1959-62) 1,191; Nate Trueblood (2003-07) 1,134; Logan Carr (2011-15) 1,095; Tom Evettt (1975-78) 1,090; Kyle Leblanc (2012-16) 1,045; Jim Mercer (1947-51) 1,035; Seth Nicklaus (2002-05) 1,208.

Dixon's Darius Harrington drives to the hoop as L-Ps Braylin Bond defends during the Class 3A Regional semifinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. He is the Dukes' all-time leading scorer with 1,826 career points. (Scott Anderson)

Girls (8): Tammy Turner (1978-82) 2,226; Tara Michels (1999-04) 2005; Brooke Bailey (2010-14) 1,676; Becky Fiser (1988-00) 1,240; Sarah Collins (1980-84) 1,050; Mallory Miller (2003-06) 1,031; Joy Redefer (1994-97) 1,010; Abby Guthrie (2017-21) 1,004.

Earlville (7)

Boys (4): Colin Bomstad (2016) 2,026; Griffin Cook (2024) 1,384; Ryan Browder (2024) 1,419; Landon Larkin (2020) 1,147.

Girls (3): Madyson Olson (2020) 1198; Elizabeth Browder (2018-22) 1159; Stephanie Benninger (2005-08) 1,065.

Granville Hopkins (1): Fran Aimone (1955-59) 1,478.

Fieldcrest (11)

Boys (5): Nathan Ropp (2010) 1,464; Brady Sanders (2013) 1,434; Drew Barth (2016) 1,435; Jaxon Cusac-McKay (2,021) 1399; Derek May (2019) 1,347.

Girls (6): Haley Ruestman (2014) 1,765; Kaitlin White (2020-24) 1,637; Ashlyn May (2023) 1,446; Tessa Holland (2015) 1,347; Megan Winkler (2011) 1,194; Macy Gochanour (2026) 1,132.

Henry (12)

Boys (8): Lee Piccinelli (2008) 1,907; Trevor McKey (2006) 1,371; Gregg Milligan (1996) 1,344; Mike Murphy (1972) 1,244; Nathan Helle (2014) 1,226; Chad Schlosser (1998) 1,218; Anthony Bischler (2007) 1,128; Kyle Henderson (2015) 1,084.

Girls (5): Leigh Crawley (2003) 1,245; Erika McCall (2009) 1,240; Emma Cluskey (2015) 1,195; Christie Miller (1991) 1,190; Kaitlyn Anderson (2025) 1,168.

LaSalle-Peru (22)

Boys (18): Gary Langham (1987-90) 1,767; Josh Senica (2021-24) 1,417; Glen Mudge (1973-77) 1,392; Adam Riva (1994-97) 1,391; John Youngdale (1965-68) 1,299; Gary Novak (1968-70) 1,274; Paul Mellen (1970-72) 1,192; Hollis Vickery (1972-75) 1,176; Dennis Trompeter (1972-74) 1,142; Chris Senica (1989-92) 1,115; Don Slusarek (1974-76) 1,078; Jens Soderholm (2009-13) 1,056; Brady Huebbe (2012-16) 1,048; Noah Lamboley (2010-14) 1,040; Mark Anglavar (1985-1987) 1,036; Vince Kasperski (1981-85) 1,013; Gary Lamps (1966-68) 1,005; Tim Barker (1976-80) 1,002.

Girls (4): Gina Anglavar (1987-91) 1,503; Brooklyn Ficek (2020-23) 1,328; Tara Coleman (1995-99) 1,053; Riley Brovelli (2015-17) 1,045.

Magnolia Swaney (1): Jim Kinney 2,301.

Marquette (15)

Boys (10): Bob Guyette (1968-71) 2,009; Kevin McCormick (1970-80) 1,393; Brad Hughes 1,342; Jack Snook 1,304; Tim Bailey 1,117; Ed Schaibley (1974-77) 1,085; Marty Brown (1971-74) 1,072; Jim McGrath (1979-82) 1,026; Nick Brolley 1;008; Alec Novotney 1,000-plus (current junior).

Girls (5): Christina Yedinak (2001-05) 1,855; Stephanie Kaufmann 1,808; Katie Yedinak 1,800; Lily Craig 1,533; Kaitlyn Davis 1,000-plus (current sophomore).

Mendota (26)

Boys (19): Don Hamel (1965-69) 2,158; Joe LaShonse (2013-17) 1,732; Willie Hanson (1959-63) 1,712; James Carroll (2011-2015) 1,679; Jeff Kreiling (1993-97) 1,677; Jason Kreiling (1991-95) 1,415; Mark Cooper (1984-87) 1,408; Rick Jacobs (1968-71) 1,408; Steve Hanson (1986-89) 1,258; Jerry Pohl (1968-71) 1,208; Tom Cassidy (1973-76) 1,162; Terry Jacobs (1969-72) 1,116; Dick McMahon (1951-55) 1,079; Kevin Phalen (1972-75) 1,079; Doug Safranek (2000-03) 1,053; Bill Snyder (1989-1992) 1,030; Isaiah Nanez (2000-24) 1,030; Brandon Smith (2006-09) 1,011; Kyle Schoenholz (1988-90) 1,006.

Girls (7): Jaci Bice (1995-99) 2,111; Amelia Bromoschenkel (2017-2020) 1,752; Sammy Kromm (1997-01) 1,590; Lauren Kellen (2007-11) 1,363; Amy Devitt (2011-15) 1,273; Ally Bromoschenkel (2011-15) 1,079; Ashley Lewis (2003-06) 1,057.

Ottawa (16)

Boys (10): Craig McCormick (1975-78) 1,681; Harley Piercy (1996-99) 1,544; Isaac Gasman (2013-16) 1,388; Tom Kummer (1986-89) 1,332; Dave Moran (1980-83) 1,324; Bill Truty (1962-65) 1,265; John Carroll (2011-14) 1,258; Daryl Deckard (1981-84) 1,168; Myles Tucker (2017-20) 1,157; Fran Clements (1956-58) 1,126.

Girls (6): Amy Johnson (1989-93) 1,781; Tracy Farrell (1995-98) 1,568; Kristen Fox (2002-06) 1,250; Kelcie Romback (2008-12) 1,216; Angeline Cowan (2016-19) 1,038; Marlie Orlandi (2021-25) 1,027.

Putnam County (16)

Boys (10): Carlton Fay (2003-07) 2,129; Jackson McDonald (2023) 1,597; Doug Veronda (1983-87) 1,335; Al Bradish (1972) 1,279; Anthony Ahlers (2009) 1,215; Jerry Zielenski (1968) 1,212; Harold Fay (1982) 1,175; Alec Veverka (2016) 1,133; Kevin Fay (2006-10) 1,050; Jake Sale (2009-12) 1,035. Note: Zielenski had a total of 1,736 career points, scoring 534 before consolidation. Points from the freshmen and sophomore seasons for Kurt Zellmer (808) and Harold Fay Sr (626) from the class of 1982 are not available.

Carlton Fay is the Putnam County boys all-time leading scorer with 2,129 career points. (Photo provided by PCHS)

Girls (6): Tracy Palm (1985) 1,558; Ava Hatton (2024) 1,464; Paige Veronda (2018) 1,454; Lori Rebholz (1983) 1,412; Daniela Pavlovich (2013) 1,311; Megan Calbow (1999) 1,156.

Seneca (25)

Boys (15): Paxton Giertz (2021-25) 2,506; Seth Evans (2005-2009) 1,847; Garrett Callahan (2002-06) 1,708; Mark Aubrey (1988-91) 1,558; Adam Provance (1991-95) 1,486; Jack Kaufmann (1973-76) 1,462; Kent Wicks (1943-47) 1,298; Conlan Callahan (2010-13) 1,267; Jerry Houchin (1950-1953) 1,262; Dave Clark (1966-69) 1,170; Tom Moran (1961-64) 1,130; Tom Kaufmann (1962-65) 1,115; Griffan Callahan (2003-07) 1,092; Jim Moran (1956-59) 1,055; Robert Rexroade (2002-06) 1,001.

Girls (10): Cindy Kaufman (1983-86) 2,536; Kelly Yeck (1985-89) 1,384; Bryanne Callahan (1996-00) 1,272; Angie Stubblefield (1987-81) 1,253; Lyda Robinson (2014-18) 1,144; Kennedy Hartwig (2019-23) 1,135; Donna Einhaus (1987-91) 1,054; Amy Gumm (2004-08) 1,047; Miranda Anderson (1992-96) 1,046; Abbey Musser (2003-07) 1,045.

Sterling (22)

Boys (13): Lucas Austin (2024) 1,537, Andre Klaver (2024) 1,435; Joseph Bertrand (2009) 1,430, JP Schilling (2024) 1,321; Kelly Preston (1990) 1,243; John Moore (1959-61) 1,207; Mark House (1968-70) 1,126; Steve Matthews (1987-89) 1,119; Sterling Thornton (2012-16) 1,113; John Gehlsen (1954-56) 1,089; Todd Wolfe (1993-95) 1,044; Wendell Hanson (1954-56) 1,044; Kaedon Phillips (2022-25) 1,005.

Girls (9): Karna Abram (1980-83) 1,979, Devon Carbaugh (2004-07) 1,813, Amy Eshleman (1977-80) 1,284, Amee Binder (1999-02) 1,134, Madison Austin (2023-25) 1,089; Brooklyn Borum (2018-21) 1,089; Kristina Dorman (2000-02) 1,081; Jolene Leseman (1977-79) 1,018; Kate Fane (2001-04) 1,009.

Streator (8)

Boys (7): JJ Cravatta (2008-12) 1,960; Christian Benning (2021-24) 1,832; Don Morris (1938-42) 1,211; Jack Haynes (2018-22) 1,110; Mike Martin (1975-78) 1,056; Jim Eplin (1970-73) 1,011; Tom Eplin (1975-78) 1,008.

Girls (1): Natali Haynes (2021) 1,309.