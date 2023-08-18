Hall Food Pantry’s Aug. 19 distribution event in DePue will now be curbside

The Project Success Board of Directors and the Hall Township Food Pantry has announced that its Aug. 19 distribution event at the Lakeside Shelter in DePue will now be held curbside as participants will remain in their cars and be directed where to line up.

The board decided that this method of distribution is easier for the the elderly and mobility-challenged participants and is a quicker means of distribution.

Participants can turn onto Liberty Street at the Post Office stop and proceed to First Street where they will be directed to the distribution route.

Registration for the event will be at 9:30 a.m. and participants are asked not to arrive before 9 a.m. Once participants arrive, volunteers will come to the car for signatures.

Participants are asked to have clean and empty trunks as the event will feature three lines and volunteers loading boxes into their trunks.

Walkers will also be accepted, but they will need to bring a wagon or someway to carry the items.

This will be the eighth consecutive year the pantry has partnered with River Bend Food Bank to provide mobile services.

The Davenport, Iowa, food bank sends a semi-truck filled with food which has been bought by the Hall Township Food Pantry, to distribute to all people in need of groceries.