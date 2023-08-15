August 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Local communities receive Community Development Block Grants

Multiple local communities grants investing in infrastructure and housing projects

By Shaw Local News Network
Mark Thomas, standing in the foreground, and Mark Thomas are part of a work crew that is engaged in a water main project on Thursday, July 8, 2021, along Second Street in downtown Dixon. The city of Dixon posted on its Facebook page that City Hall will remain accessible during the replacement project.

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the 54 recipients that received a total of $56.9 million in Community Development Block Grants.

These approved projects will support housing rehabilitation projects and also allow communities in non-metropolitan areas to make repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure.

A total of 41 infrastructure projects were approved including amounts of $458,985 to Henry, $425,000 to Streator, $645,000 to Bureau Junction and $1,500,000 to Dover.

These funds will be used for various water main and water system improvements and repairs.

Another 13 grants were approved to invest in housing improvement projects including $650,000 each to Henry, Bureau Junction and Neponset.

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, accessibility accommodations and more.