Local communities receive Community Development Block Grants

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the 54 recipients that received a total of $56.9 million in Community Development Block Grants.

These approved projects will support housing rehabilitation projects and also allow communities in non-metropolitan areas to make repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure.

A total of 41 infrastructure projects were approved including amounts of $458,985 to Henry, $425,000 to Streator, $645,000 to Bureau Junction and $1,500,000 to Dover.

These funds will be used for various water main and water system improvements and repairs.

Another 13 grants were approved to invest in housing improvement projects including $650,000 each to Henry, Bureau Junction and Neponset.

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA, accessibility accommodations and more.