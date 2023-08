The Princeton Rotary Club will host a grilled shrimp fundraiser benefiting the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund during the street concert beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on Princeton’s Main Street.

Infinity will be performing as part of Princeton Tourism’s Summer Street Concert series.

The menu will include six jumbo shrimp for $10, chips for $1, coleslaw for $1 and water or soda for $1 each.