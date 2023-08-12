Princeton Fire Department to offer building familiarization tours to local businesses

The Princeton Fire Department is beginning a new program in order to make their jobs safer and become more familiar with local businesses operating in Princeton. The department will be calling businesses and asking to schedule building familiarization tours.

During these tours, the department will be collecting information that it can put into its software database that could help in the unfortunate case of an emergency in the building.

That information will be available to personnel enroute to your business or at the scene of an incident. The department will look for some of the following: electric shut off, gas shut off, egress, alarm panels, smoke detectors and more.

The department said that it is pre-planning an emergency response at the business before there would be one. This also helps Princeton Fire Department out in the Public Protection Class assigned by Insurance Services Office.

This tour is not a building inspection, but they will make fire safety suggestions to make the business safer for not only the department, but the owners and the customers.

For questions contact Fire Chief Etheridge or Deputy Chief Carrington at 815-875-1861.