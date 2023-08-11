BueComm encourages accidental callers to stay on the line and confirm no services are needed

BueComm, Bureau County’s Emergency Communications organization, wants to remind the public that pocket dials will still be follow up.

BueComm has reported the hang-up phone calls have increased by almost 300% between May of 2022 and May of 2023.

Many of these phone calls can be attributed to software updates that automatically turn on a phone’s SOS feature.

BueComm state that it must follow up on every single call and is prepared to send emergency resources if it is unable to confirm that there is no emergency. This can lead to delayed responses to emergencies in the area due to accidental dials.

BueComm wants to remind the public that if an accidental call is made, callers are encouraged to stay on the line and verify all information and that no services are needed.

The SOS services on some phones can be turned off by looking in the phone’s settings.