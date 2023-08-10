August 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Voting for PJWC’s Homestead Baby Contest begins Aug. 11

Voting will end Friday, Sept. 8

By Shaw Local News Network
Ellie Hammitt - 10 month old daughter of Tyler and Hannah Hammitt of Princeton.

Ellie Hammitt - 10 month old daughter of Tyler and Hannah Hammitt of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Voting for the Princeton Junior Woman Club’s Homestead Baby Contest will begin on Friday, Aug. 11.

Voting canisters will be rotated between Princeton banks on the following schedule: Midland State Bank Aug. 11-18, First State Bank Aug. 18-25, Central Bank Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and Heartland Bank South Sept. 1-8.

In-person voting will end at noon on Friday, Sept. 8.

PJWC will also be accepting Venmo voting by sending a transaction to @P-Juniors-71 and including the baby’s name in the subject line. A $1 Venmo or in-person vote is equal to 100 votes.

Venmo votes will be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 11 through noon on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Image 1 of 38
Tristyn Mecum - 20 month old daughter of Brittney and Chris Mecum of Princeton.

Tristyn Mecum - 20 month old daughter of Brittney and Chris Mecum of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)