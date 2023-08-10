Voting for PJWC’s Homestead Baby Contest begins Aug. 11

Voting for the Princeton Junior Woman Club’s Homestead Baby Contest will begin on Friday, Aug. 11.

Voting canisters will be rotated between Princeton banks on the following schedule: Midland State Bank Aug. 11-18, First State Bank Aug. 18-25, Central Bank Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and Heartland Bank South Sept. 1-8.

In-person voting will end at noon on Friday, Sept. 8.

PJWC will also be accepting Venmo voting by sending a transaction to @P-Juniors-71 and including the baby’s name in the subject line. A $1 Venmo or in-person vote is equal to 100 votes.

Venmo votes will be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 11 through noon on Thursday, Sept. 7.