Sports shorts: Meet the Storm set Friday, Aug. 18

MANLIUS - Bureau Valley Storm fans can meet their fall sports athletes on Friday, Aug. 18.
Bureau Valley High School will be hosting its Meet the Storm Night for all fall sports on Aug. 18 at Storm Stadium.
There will be a meal for the athletes and coaches provided by the Bureau Valley Sports Boosters from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. with the National Anthem and School Song. After introductions of the BV administration and Booster Club officers, introductions for the fall sports - marching band, dance, cheer, golf, cross country, volleyball and football - will start at 6:15 p.m.
The cheer (6:35 p.m.) and dance (6:40) teams will perform with mandatory parent meetings with coaching staffs to follow from 6:45 to 7 p.m.
Meeting places for the fall sports activities are: football (home football bleachers), volleyball (Storm gym), cross country (east football end zone), golf (west football end zone), dance (North side of concession stand), cheer (South picnic table/concession area) and marching band (band room).
The volleyball and football teams will hold scrimmages following the meetings from 7 to 8 p.m.
Meet the Clippers
AMBOY - The Meet the Clippers of Fall Night, including Amboy, Ohio and LaMoille students, will be held Friday, Aug. 18 at Amboy High School.
Volleyball introductions will start at 5 p.m. in the gym with a scrimmage to follow. All other sports introductions including cheer, band, flags, poms, football, golf and cross country will start at 7 p.m. on the football field with a football scrimmage to followed.
Mini footballs and volleyballs will be handed out. Autographs and selfies with your favorite varsity Clippers will be available.
Logan softball
Princeton Logan defeated Bureau Valley, 13-1, in junior high softball on Tuesday. Winning pitcher Piper Hanson had eight strikeouts and two hits.
On Wednesday, defeated Oglesby Holy Family, 10-0, with Hanson pitching a two-hit shutout. Payton Brandt (3 RBIs) and Addison Parry each had two hits.
Wyaton Hills Ladies Day
PRINCETON - The Play of the Day for the Wyaton ladies Tuesday was “even holes only.” Deb Maritz was first at 24 followed by Mary Stander (25), Nita Wyatt (26) and Sheri Eklof (27). Maritz (#2) and Stander (#3) had chip-ins.