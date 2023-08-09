Bureau County Board denies Board of Review candidate, approves five other appointments

The Bureau County Board met Tuesday and unanimously approved appointments to various county positions before denying the proposed candidate for the Bureau County Board of Review.

The board voted to deny the proposed reappointment of Beth Welbers to the Bureau County Board of Review, a term that would have been served from Aug. 2023 to May 2025.

The motion was denied with by a 2-12 vote with Board Members Dale Anderson, Dave Argubright, John Baracani, Ronald Dobrich, Deb Feeney, Jason Floyd, Mary Jane Marini, Lizabeth Novotney, Kerwin Paris, Connie Stetson, Derek Whited and Marshann Entwhistle voting against the appointment.

Board Members Sandy Hoos and Marsha Lilley voted in favor of the appointment of Welbers to the Bureau County Board of Review.

The Bureau County Board of Review is responsible for the recommendation of eligibility for certain exemptions and the direction of the appeal process which includes hearing real estate assessment complaints, making decisions regarding value and defending those decisions before the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board.

The county will now begin a search to find a candidate for the position that is willing to take the necessary courses and serve a term on the board. Once a candidate is found, and is qualified, the proposal will once again be brought to the Bureau County Board.

During the meeting, the board also approved multiple appointments including Larry Mueller to the Neponset Fire Protection District for a 3-year term, Richard Koch to the Arlington Fire Protection District for a 3-year term, Charles Fischer and Karen Carlson to the Van Orin Repose Cemetery Association for terms that expire in 2024 and Richard Molln to the Van Orin Repose Cemetery Association for a term that expires in 2025.