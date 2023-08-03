Heartland Bank to hold free document shred day Aug. 5 at Princeton Library

Heartland Bank will hold a free personal document shred day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The event will give participants the opportunity to dispose of personal documents such as receipts, bills, forms and more in a safe and secure manner.

Acceptable materials include all paper products, file folders, spiral bound materials, 3-ring binders, ledgers and clear and white plastic bags. Unacceptable materials include cardboard boxes, black plastic bags and more.

There is a limit of five boxes of shred material per visit and participants must remain with the items that need to be shredded during the event.

For questions or more information, call Heartland Bank at 888-897-2276.