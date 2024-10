A look back: Bureau County area regional championship scores over the years

As teams take the floor for tonight’s regional volleyball championships, here’s a look at regional finals scores from 5, 10, 20 and 25 years ago:

2019

Class 1A

Ottawa Marquette d. Serena, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21

Princeville def. St. Bede 25-19, 25-21

Class 2A

Orion def. Princeton, 25-9, 25-11

Riverdale def. Bureau Valley 25-21, 25-11

Class 3A

LaSalle-Peru def. Geneseo 25-12, 19-25, 25-15

Sterling def. Dunlap 25-10, 25-12

2014

Class 1A

Wethersfield def. Annawan 25-15, 25-18

Class 2A

Putnam County def. St. Bede 25-16, 25-16

Sterling Newman def. Bureau Valley 21-25, 25-16, 25-18

Ottawa Marquette d. Aurora Christian 25-23, 25-20

Class 3A

Sterling def. LaSalle-Peru 25-17, 22-25, 25-21

Dixon def. Winnebago 25-20, 30-32, 25-14

2004

Class A

Princeton def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-10

Hall def. Mendota 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge def. Kewanee 25-19, 25-17

Class AA

Morton def. L-P 25-20, 25-5

Dekalb def. Dixon 25-14, 25-13

1999

Class A

Bureau Valley def. Riverdale 25-13, 25-12

Mendota def. Orion 15-12, 15-9

Putnam County def. St. Bede 11-15, 15-4, 15-8

Class AA

L-P def. Morris 18-16, 15-6

Moline def. Dixon 15-5, 15-3

Harlem def. Sterling 15-6, 15-5