BCR regional volleyball update, Oct. 31

Members of the Princeton volleyball team huddle during a timeout with head coach Andy Puck in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 at Fieldcrest High School. The Tigresses fell in two sets. (Scott Anderson)

A look at area regional scores and pairings:

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

Monday’s score

Roanoke-Benson def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-12, 22-25, 25-13

Tuesday’s scores

(3) St. Bede def. (14) DePue 25-15, 25-14

(5) Putnam County def. (13) LaMoille 25-8, 25-17

Wednesday’s semifinals

(2) Henry-Senachwine def. (9) Roanoke-Benson 25-13, 25-20

(3) St. Bede def. (5) Putnam County 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Henry-Senachwine (28-7) vs. (3) St. Bede (18-13), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Williamsfield Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Abingdon Regional winner.

At Wethersfield (1A)

Monday’s scores

Princeville def. Ridgewoood 17-25, 25-16, 25-12

Tuesday’s scores

(4) Midland def. (12) Galva 25-22, 25-16

(6) Annawan def. (11) Stark County 25-19, 19-25, 25-9

Wednesday’s semifinals

(1) Wethersfield def. (7) Princeville 25-15, 25-20

(6) Annawan def. (4) Midland 21-25, 25-16, 25-15

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Wethersfield (30-6) vs. (6) Annawan (13-15-4), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Williamsfield Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Illini Bluffs Regional winner.

Class 1A Indian Creek Regional

Monday’s scores

Fulton def. Mooseheart, 25-5, 25-5

Hinckley-Big Rock def. Indian Creek 17-25, 26-24, 25-18

Tuesday’s scores

(3) Milledgeville vs. (13) Ashton-Franklin Center 25-17, 25-5

(5) Polo vs. (10) Amboy 25-20, 25-13

Wednesday’s semifinals

(2) Fulton def. (6) HBR 25-16, 25-20

5) Polo def. (3) Milledgeville 26-24, 25-20

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Fulton vs. 5) Polo, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Polo Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Galena Regional winner.

Class 2A Orion Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Rockridge def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-12, 25-14

(5) Mercer County def. (11) Alleman 25-20, 25-21

Tuesday’s matches

(1) Orion def. (6) Rockridge 19-25, 25-17, 25-14

(4) Riverdale vs. (5) Mercer County 25-19, 25-12

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Orion (29-6) vs. (4) Riverdale (20-11), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Fieldcrest Regional winner.

2A Fieldcrest Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Princeton vs. (9) Kewanee 25-23, 25-14

(5) Chillicothe IVC def. (10) Fieldcrest 25-13, 25-23

Tuesday’s scores

(2) El Paso-Gridley def. (6) Princeton 27-25, 25-21

(3) Eureka def. Chillicothe IVC 25-17, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) El Paso-Gridley (27-6) vs. (3) Eureka (27-7), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Orion Regional winner.

Class 2A Coal City Regional

Monday’s score

(8) Sandwich def. (11) Mendota 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday’s scores

(1) Seneca def. (8) Sandwich 25-15, 25-19

(4) Coal City def. (7) Hall 25-16, 25-20

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (1) Seneca (31-5) vs. (4) Coal City (21-15), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Newman Regional winner.

At Sterling Newman (2A)

Monday’s scores

Oregon def. Morrison 29-27, 25-19

Rock Falls def. Sterling Newman 25-12, 25-18

Tuesday’s scores

(2) Erie-Prophetstown def. (9) Oregon 25-15, 25-17

(7) Rock Falls def. (3) Sherrard 26-24, 23-25, 25-23

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Erie-Prophetstown (29-3-2) vs. (7) Rock Falls (18-17), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Bureau Valley Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Coal City Regional winner.

Class 3A Dixon Regional

Monday’s score

Dixon def. Rochelle 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

Tuesday’s scores

(7) Dixon def. LaSalle-Peru 25-16, 25-20

(5) Morris def. (4) Sterling 25-21, 25-19

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (7) Dixon (22-14) vs. (5) Morris (19-16-1), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Ottawa Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Metamora Regional winner.

Class 3A Geneseo Regional

Tuesday’s scores

(2) Geneseo def. (9) Streator 25-12, 25-14

(6) Pontiac def. (3) Ottawa 23-25, 25-14, 25-18

Thursday’s finals

Championship: (2) Geneseo (24-8) vs. (6) Pontiac (24-11), 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Ottawa Sectional on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the Dunlap Regional winner.