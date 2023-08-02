Tiskilwa’s Lauren McMillan receives Charles E. Boyd Memorial Scholarship

Lauren McMillan, of Tiskilwa, received the Charles E. Boyd Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 at the 2023 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo on July 13 in Madison, Wi.

McMillan is a fourth-generation Hereford breeder with extensive involvement in the National Junior Hereford Association, as well as leadership activities and community service. She recently retired from the NJHA board of directors.

McMillan is set to begin pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Illinois in the College of Media, studying strategic brand communication.

She plans to work at Caterpillar Distribution while studying and later hopes to find a career within the agriculture industry, where she can remain an advocate for the hereford breed and beef cattle.

“By staying involved in our industry I hope to continue the leadership focus and professional development of the youth, so that one day new leaders can improve our breed another step further,” McMillan said.

The Charles E. Boyd Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of Charles E. Boyd Sr., a third-generation hereford breeder from Mays Lick, Ky, who mentored youth in the agriculture industry.

Throughout his lifetime, he was recognized on local, state and national levels for his accomplishments. He was a prominent beef cattle judge at major livestock shows and exhibited several international and national champion Hereford cattle.

The Charles E. Boyd Scholarship provides assistance to young people in the hereford breed who plan to attend college and pursue a degree in agriculture.

“It is an honor to represent the Charles E. Boyd Scholarship,” Suzanne Matheny, daughter of Charles Boyd said. “The quality of candidates gets stronger each year. The future of the Hereford breed is in good hands.”

HYFA awarded $29,000 to hereford youth at the 2023 JNHE, and will award more than $200,000 throughout the year to deserving junior members to help them in their education.