Tiskilwa to dedicate ‘Where Past is Present’ photo mural Aug. 5 on Main Street

The Tiskilwa Historical Society is inviting the public to attend the unveiling of the “Tiskilwa: Where the Past is Present” photo mural at noon Saturday, Aug. 5, locating on the west side of the Piccolo’s Pizza building at 127 E. Main St.

The ceremony will be held during Pow Wow Days to celebrate the new photo display.

The display depicts four structured form the mid-19th century and the early-20th century that still stands in or near Tiskilwa. These structures include the bridge at Lock 11 of the Hennepin Canal, the Civil War Memorial, the Rock Island Depot and the Mount Bloom Cemetery steps.

After months of planning, organizing and arranging; society board members installed the display dedicated to “The people of Tiskilwa, past and present, for their contributions to the quality of life in our community.”

In addition to the funds from the Tiskilwa Historical Society and the Tiskilwa Alumni Association, funding for the historical images mural was provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

The photographic and interpretive panels were printed by Tree Towne Graphics in Elmhurst.