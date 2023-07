The 26th annual Tiger Classic golf outing, hosted by the Princeton Tiger Athletic Booster Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at Wyaton Hills Golf Course, 17879 1500 N. Ave. in Princeton.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a scheduled 10 a.m. shotgun start. Dinner and prizes will follow the round.

For more information or to register to golf, visit the Princeton Tiger Athletic Booster Club Facebook Group.