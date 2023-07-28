Bureau County marriage licenses: June 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Alana Nicole Schaill of Peoria and Matthew Stephen Murphy of Peoria.
Charlotte Erin Bauer of Mendota and James Lee Collier of Princeton.
Alexanderia Nycole Marie Borys of Virginia Beach, Va., and Preston James Balensiefen of Virginia Beach, Va.
Dominique Renee Morris of Malden and Alexander David Cech of Malden.
Susan Eileen Mason of Princeton and Joseph Edward Johnson of Princeton.
Nicholas Lee Campbell of Peru and Jennifer Marie Znaniecki of Peru.
Sara Jo Hogan of Spring Valley and Chad Lee Floyd of Spring Valley.
Blaire Lorine Collins of Sublette and John Michael Sauer of Sheridan.
Miles Dylan Rose of Princeton and Mariia Olena Vasylyniuk of Princeton.
Lauren Anne Mills of Dixon and Ryan Wayne Durham of Dixon.