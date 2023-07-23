Princeton second in District 20 Minor League Softball

Princeton placed second in its return to District 20 in Minor League Softball, falling to Spring Valley, 10-1, in the championship game. Team members are (front row, from left to right) Harper Ori, Lauren Driscoll, Emily Jaeger, Elizabeth Keutzer, Sadie Ori and Breanna Fetzer; (middle row) Jena Peterson, Raquel Vires (Rockie), Maycie Munson, Layla Monier, Kenzie Senders, Leena Gutshall, and Alexis Mecum; and (back row) coaches Abby Waugamon, Stephanie Monier and Garey Driscoll. (Photo provided by Stephanie Monier)