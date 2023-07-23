Princeton second in District 20 Minor League Softball

Princeton placed second in its return to District 20 Little League in Minor League Softball, falling to Spring Valley, 10-1, in the championship game.
Princeton opened with wins over Oglesby (15-0) and Peru (8-2) before falling to Spring Valley, 9-1.
In the loser’s bracket, Princeton came back with another win over Peru (13-2), before bowing to Spring Valley again in the championship game, 10-1.
Team members for Princeton were Harper Ori, Lauren Driscoll, Emily Jaeger, Elizabeth Keutzer, Sadie Ori, Breanna Fetzer, Jena Peterson, Raquel Vires, Maycie Munson, Layla Monier, Kenzie Senders, Leena Gutshall, and Alexis Mecum.
They were coached by Abby Waugamon, Stephanie Monier and Garey Driscoll.