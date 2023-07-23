Letter: The Dismantling of America

Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders build in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchmen stand guard in vain (Psalm 127:1).

Jesus said, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”

The Apostle Paul said, “I laid a foundation as an expert builder, and someone else is building on it. But each man should be careful how he builds. For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ. If any man builds on this foundation using gold, silver, costly stones, wood, hay or straw, his work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire and the fire will test the quality of each man’s work.”

A truth expressed in the children’s story of the “Three Little Pigs.”

The Apostles, at great risk and with boldness, proclaimed the Gospel. They followed the example of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Our Founding Fathers were godly men. Men of courage and commitment. They pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor and backed up their words with their lives. These men and their wives understood the Great Commission of the church, but they also understood the purpose for why God had established government.

Psalm 11:3 asks the question, “When the foundations are being destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

Matthew Henry said, “In times of public fear, when the insults of the church’s enemies are daring and threatening, it will be profitable to meditate on this psalm.”

We have before us a choice: fear or faith. We do not have before us a choice between truth and love. Both are to be part of the Christian life. We do not have the choice of being silent, of being salt, of being a light in our communities or being informed of our leaders and our responsibility to vote according to God’s principles.

The dismantling of our country’s foundation has gone on for far too long. What can the righteous do? We can pray for one another, we can encourage one another, we can “build” each other up.

We can look to the example of Ester and Nehemiah and other biblical women and men of faith that overcame their fears and who put their trust in the living God.

Ted Roberts, Princeton