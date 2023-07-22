BCR’s Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame Honor Roll, July 22, 2023

Note: The Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame was formed in 1995 as part of the BCR’s Tribute to Sports program. While the Tribute to Sports was discontinued in 2005, the Hall of Fame was reinstituted in print in 2016.

Individuals (year inducted)

• Bill Anderson, Ohio HS, state’s leading scorer in 1943-44 (2002)

• Ken Bourquin, Walnut all-stater in football, longtime coach at Manlius, BV (1998)

• Brad Bickett, Ohio High School All-Stater, BV basketball coach (2019)

• Eric Bryant, DePue, Hall basketball coach (2021)

• Roger Cannon, all-time leading scorer in Neponset boys basketball (1999)

• Charlie Fiochi, Ladd Grade School coach (1997)

• Lew Flinn, Princeton, NIU (2002)

• Jean Fox, Wyanet, All-American Girls Baseball League (1996)

• Chips Giovanine, Bureau Township, Western, L-P coach (2019)

• Grey Giovanine, Lamar University, Augustana coach (2019)

• Ken Gorgal, St. Bede, NFL (2003)

• Carl Gustafson, Princeton, Illinois Bowling Association (1998)

• Dick Hamrick, Wyanet, state’s leading scorer in 1954-55 (2001)

• Lance Harris, Ohio High School basketball All-Stater (2019)

• Lonnie Hewitt, Buda Western, three-time state high jump champ (2022)

• Shawn Jeppson, Hall High School basketball All-Stater (2023)

• Syl Kastigar, Better Fishing Association (1999)

• Bill Kaiser, Logan Jr High coach (2004)

• Mike Kesseler, Logan Jr High coach (2004)

• Kailey Klein, Hall High School basketball All-Stater (2023)

• Oliver Jochums, Mineral basketball coach (2004)

• George Meagher, DePue, Notre Dame track star (1997)

• Bill McDonald, Hall, Marquette, NBL (2001)

• Richard Nesti, all-state football player, coach at Hall (1996)

• Bob Prusator, Tisilwa basketball coach (1997)

• Joe Ruklick, Princeton, Northwestern, NBA (2002)

• Don Sheffer, Princeton basketball coach, 1950-65 (2000)

• Hugh Skinner, BCR Sports Editor (1995)

• Randy Swinford, PHS wrestling/football coach (2017)

• Jim Troglio, all-state RB for Hall, leading rusher at Northwestern (2000)

• Wahlgren family - Lee, Erick, Kai, Kipp, Kristian (2022)

• Larry Wilcoxen, Walnut, IHSA official (1999)

• Gary Vicini, Hall football coach (2021)

• Frank and June Yohn, horseshoes advocates (2003)

• Ron Zagar, DePue, state’s leading basketball scorer in 1957 at 37.6 ppg (2009)

Teams (years inducted)

• Bureau TWP 1957-61 basketball (2003)

• DePue 1948-53 Little Giants basketball (2016)

• Hall 1931 state football champs (2002)

• Manlius 1946 and 1947 football (2000)

• Mineral Leopards 1949-52 basketball teams (2004)

• Neponset Lady Zephyrs 1991-93 Sweet 16 basketball teams (2021)

• Ohio Bulldogs 1986 state runner-up basketball team (2019)

• Princeton 1953-54, 1954-54 Sweet 16 basketball teams (1995)

• Princeton 1989 State Runner-up Football (2023)

• Princeton 1990 State Champion Volleyball (2020)

• Sheffield 1944-46 all-sports teams (2001)

• St. Bede 1940-42 undefeated all-sports teams (1997)

• St. Bede 1988 Class A State baseball champions (2022)

• Tiskilwa 1939-41 Little 8 football champs (2002)

• Tiskilwa 1982-83 Elite Eight basketball (2017)

• Walnut 1945 undefeated, unscored upon football team (1998)

• Walnut 1982 state runner-up football team (2018)

• Western 1974-75, 1975-76 Elite Eight basketball teams (1996)

• Wyanet 1966, 1967 football teams (1999)