$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Princeton

Eight Illinois Lottery players were winners after the Wednesday, July 19, drawing including a $50,000 winning ticket purchased in Princeton, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The local winner purchased the ticket at Casey’s General Store at 520 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Other Illinois winners included a $1,000,000 ticket purchased in Elmhurst, a $100,000 ticket purchased on the Illinois Lottery website and five other $50,000 tickets that were purchased in Rockford, Waukegan, Durand and the Illinois Lottery website.

One lottery player in California also won a Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion, the third largest Powerball jackpot in United State’s history