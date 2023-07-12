Neponset and Sheffield American Legion join forces under Post 875

Neponset American Legion Post 875 and the H.F. Hortz American Legion Post 415 of Sheffield have merged to form one post, Post 875, to serve the citizens and the veterans of the local community.

The H.F. Hortz American Legion Post 415 was established Oct. 20, 1919, the same year the American Legion was chartered by Congress as a patriotic veterans organization.

Since its early days, Post 415 has been an active American Legion that has sponsored past events and community activities such as Avenue of the Flags Memorial at Veterans Park, annual Halloween Costume Contest, Sheffield Youth Baseball League, Women’s Legion Auxiliary, Poppy Day and more.

The post got its name from Henry F. Hortz who was a Private in Company E of the 18th Infantry First Division and was the first casualty in WW1 from Sheffield.

Despite being active in the community and the hard work of members like George Behrens, who has been the Commander for Post 415 for many years, the organization faced the possibility of closing because of low membership and limited fundraising.

This possibility also faced the Neponset Legion about six years ago. It has since bounced back and has 82 members, which includes an Sons of the American Legion Squadron.

Conversations about a merger then began. The two organizations found common ground through a military service funeral for Harry “Babe” H. Burton, who was a 47-year member of the Sheffield American Legion.

The merger first began on Oct. 1, 2022, as the two legions explored merging resources to become more relevant to the communities. One of the goals of the merger is to help continue an American Legion presence for the Sheffield community.

As the Neponset Legion expands to welcome in the Sheffield Legion Post 415, it hopes to continue traditions and create new events in the Sheffield and Neponset communities moving forward.