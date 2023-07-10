Second annual Buda Fun Day set July 15

After the success of last year’s event, the Buda Community Club and the Buda Village Board have come together to expand the second annual Buda Fun Day, which will be Saturday, July 15.

The day will begin with a pie contest at Stewart Park from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Christmas-themed parade that will line up at 10:30 a.m. at the old Bureau Valley School and travel to Stewart Park at 11 a.m.

Pie judging will be at 11 a.m. at the park followed by bags tournament and water battles sign ups at 11:30 a.m.

Face painting will be from 11:30 to 2 p.m. and the bags tournament and water battles will begin at noon. Kid’s pedal pulls will also be held at 12:30 p.m.

A cow milking contest will be from noon to 2 p.m. and the ice cream eating contest and bingo will begin at 3 p.m.

Various activities will be available from noon to 4 p.m. including pony rides, bounce house, vertical rush slide, petting zoo, corn pools, a DJ and more.

Food trucks including Bradford Snack Shack, Oorah BBQ and Tacos Guzman also will be in attendance from noon to 4 p.m.

The event, which used to be called Picnic Day, is free to attend.