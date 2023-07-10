Marquis in Hennepin announces acquisition of permits for south dock expansion project

Marquis, located in Hennepin, has announced that it has received the necessary permits for its Marquis South Dock Expansion project on the Illinois River at the Marquis Industrial Complex.

The new 700-foot loading dock on the mile-long riverfront will allow the export of twenty barges of soy meal from the complex each week, approximately 1.5 million tons each year.

The soybean crush facility will look to generate significant employment opportunities during both the construction phase and the long-term operations of the facility.

Marquis stated that this development marks a crucial step in establishing a more diverse grain processing center in Putnam County by enhancing the agricultural landscape and providing economic benefits throughout the Illinois Valley and beyond.

The upcoming Marquis soybean crush facility will be one of the largest single-site soybean processors in the country. The new facility will be positioned to purchase soybeans within a 75-mile radius of the Marquis Industrial Complex, helping to fulfill the needs of farmers and businesses participating in soybean production.

By crushing 6,000 tons of soybeans per day, Marquis Grain will process around 80 million bushels of soybeans annually. The plant will look to offer a streamlined supply chain and services to contribute to the growth of the agricultural community.

“We are pleased to receive the necessary permits to begin dock construction for our advanced soybean crush facility,” Marquis CEO Mark Marquis said. “Our aim is to actively contribute to the growth of our local community and the surrounding regions by providing a state-of-the-art processing facility to enhance the local agricultural landscape. With our team and technical resources, we are confident this facility will set new benchmarks in soybean processing excellence, safety and sustainability.”

Marquis also noted that the soybean oil produced by the Marquis Facility will be a key feedstock for clean-burning renewable diesel or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Marquis is excited to process local farm inputs to participate in the expanding market.