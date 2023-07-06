Princeton Public Library to host local author Lori Windows July 7

The Princeton Public Library will host local author, Lori Windows, at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at 698 E. Peru St.

Windows has written a new book for adults and will read selections selections for the book while telling guests about “Simiakia.”

The story follows a young Nez Perce teenager who gets a second chance after a heist gone wrong ends with him working the Idaho ranch he tried to rob.

The owners of the ranch, who have their own past problems and can relate to him, help the teenager reconnect with his Nez Perce heritage.

Windows is a veterinary technician and works with wild and domestic animals. Her new book will also be available for purchase after her presentation.

This program is free and all are welcome to attend.